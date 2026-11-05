Silent heart attacks defy standard warning signs: vascular stability determines the survival outcome

A heart attack can arrive without warning. In fact, according to data presented by Sergey Boytsov, the chief cardiology specialist for the Russian Ministry of Health at the National Healthcare 2026 congress, approximately half of individuals who suffer a myocardial infarction had not noticed any characteristic cardiovascular symptoms beforehand. This lack of prior warning signs underscores a critical gap between how people expect heart disease to behave and how it often manifests in reality.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The patient is seeing a cardiologist

The Hidden Mechanism: Unstable Plaque

The distinction between a minor vascular issue and a life-threatening emergency often lies in the stability of the arterial walls, rather than just the degree of narrowing. Boytsov explained that the risk of a heart attack persists even when blood vessels are narrowed by less than 50%, provided that the blockages consist of unstable atherosclerotic plaques. These plaques are fragile and susceptible to rupture. When such a plaque is damaged, the body's natural healing response triggers the formation of a thrombus, which can suddenly block blood flow and cause an infarction. Identifying these dangerous plaques requires advanced imaging. Multislice computed tomography (MSCT) is the diagnostic tool used to detect such structural changes. Boytsov noted that the timely detection of these unstable formations, followed by appropriate treatment, can reduce the risk of death and myocardial infarction by a factor of two. However, he emphasized that the decision to order a CT scan is not a universal screening protocol but is made by a physician based on the individual patient's specific clinical profile.

Why Medication Alone Is Not Enough

A common misconception is that once a patient is on medication or has undergone a medical procedure, their risk factors are neutralized. Boytsov clarified that medical interventions and drug therapy do not erase the underlying drivers of cardiovascular disease. Factors such as smoking, poor dietary habits, and low physical activity continue to exert a harmful influence on the body, even if a patient is taking prescribed medication or has reached target levels for certain blood markers. These lifestyle factors drive the development of conditions such as prediabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia (impaired cholesterol metabolism). As long as these root causes remain unaddressed, they continue to compromise vascular health independently of pharmacological interventions.

Managing Blood Pressure Through Remote Monitoring

Hypertension remains a significant, often manageable, yet frequently uncontrolled risk factor. Boytsov highlighted that among patients with hypertension, only about 33% currently achieve safe blood pressure levels. To bridge this gap, remote monitoring systems are being utilized as a practical tool for better control. In this model, patients measure their blood pressure at home, and the data is automatically transmitted to their physician. This continuous feedback loop allows for timely adjustments to treatment. Statistics indicate that this approach yields significant results: after six months of such remote monitoring, approximately 62% of patients are able to normalize their blood pressure readings.

Recognizing the Signs of Stroke

While cardiac issues often lack prior symptoms, strokes present with acute, observable neurological deficits. Nikita Baranov, a neurologist, recommends a simple three-step test to help identify a potential stroke in someone else. The assessment involves asking the person to smile, raise both arms, and repeat a simple phrase. Key indicators of a stroke include a droop or tilt on one side of the face, weakness or inability to raise one or both arms, and slurred or impaired speech. If any of these signs are present, Baranov advises immediately calling emergency services, dialing 103 or 112 in Russia. Recognizing these specific, observable signs is crucial for securing rapid medical intervention, which is often the determining factor in outcome.