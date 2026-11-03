Flu Shots May Protect the Heart, Not Just the Lungs

For many people with heart disease, the annual flu shot has long been viewed as a precaution against respiratory illness. However, new clinical perspectives suggest a more critical role: for patients with cardiovascular conditions, vaccination may be a direct strategy for protecting blood vessels from severe complications, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The doctor gives an injection to the patient

The concern was highlighted by Mikhail Murashko, the Russian Minister of Health, during a session titled "Thromboses: Challenges of Modernity." He noted that for individuals with ischemic heart disease, an acute respiratory viral infection-particularly influenza-increases the risk of cardiovascular catastrophes by more than sixfold. This indicates that the danger of an infection extends well beyond the lungs; it poses a direct threat to the circulatory system.

How Infection Impacts the Heart

According to a consensus document published by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in the European Heart Journal, the mechanism linking respiratory infection to cardiovascular events involves several physiological changes. When the body fights a virus or bacteria, it triggers a systemic inflammatory response. This inflammation can destabilize atherosclerotic plaques-fatty deposits already present in the arteries. If a plaque ruptures under this stress, it can form a clot that blocks blood flow, leading to a heart attack or stroke.</n

Additionally, infection causes the blood to become more viscous, increasing the likelihood of clot formation. It also places immediate strain on the heart through tachycardia, or rapid heart rate, which raises the heart muscle's demand for oxygen. Importantly, this heightened risk does not end immediately with recovery. The "aftereffects" of vascular inflammation can persist for weeks or even months, keeping patients vulnerable long after the acute symptoms have subsided.

Vaccination as a Pillar of Cardiac Care

Traditionally, cardiology focused on three main pillars of health management: controlling blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. Experts are now proposing a fourth: vaccination. Thomas F. Luscher, President of the ESC, states that the protective effect of vaccines is comparable to the impact of certain medications used to normalize blood pressure and lipid levels.

Scientific observations support this view. One study involving more than 1.2 million people over the age of 50 found that shingles vaccination reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, by 23% to 26%. Other data highlight the specific risks associated with respiratory infections: in the first month after contracting the flu, the risk of a heart attack quadruples, while the risk of stroke increases fivefold. These elevated risks can persist for up to nine months after severe infections and up to 12 months following a COVID-19 infection, potentially due to a hypercoagulable state where blood clotting is abnormally increased.

For high-risk groups-including elderly patients, those with hypertension, and individuals who have already experienced cardiovascular events-vaccination is increasingly being integrated into broader medical strategies for maintaining vascular health. While these findings highlight the protective potential of immunization, individuals should discuss their specific vaccination needs and risks with their healthcare providers to determine what is appropriate for their personal medical history.