Long-Term Heartburn Pills Linked to Higher Heart Attack Risk

For many, a pill to suppress stomach acid is a routine solution for heartburn. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)-including common medications like omeprazole, lansoprazole, esomeprazole, pantoprazole, and rabeprazole-are among the most widely used drugs globally. However, a study published in the European Journal of Hospital Pharmacy suggests that when these medications are used long-term, the effects may extend far beyond the digestive system.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An elderly man is taking a heart pill

The research indicates a statistical link between taking PPIs for more than 30 days and an increased risk of cardiovascular events. According to the data, individuals using these drugs for over a month were 58% more likely to experience a cardiovascular problem, such as a heart attack or cardiac arrest, compared to those who did not take them. The risk of death from cardiac causes was found to be 38% higher. Interestingly, the study found no statistically significant increase in the risk of stroke.

Understanding the risk

It is important to distinguish between a statistical association and a proven cause. This was an observational study, meaning it identified a pattern but did not definitively prove that the medication caused the heart issues. Researchers from the National University of Malaysia have proposed several biological hypotheses to explain the link. One theory focuses on nitric oxide (NO), a molecule essential for helping blood vessels relax and expand; PPIs might reduce NO levels, potentially impairing vascular health. Other theories suggest that altering gut microbiota could trigger systemic inflammation or that PPIs may interact with anticoagulants (blood thinners).

Despite these findings, medical professionals emphasize that this is not a signal for patients to abruptly stop their medication. PPIs remain critical for treating acid-related disorders and protecting the stomach lining in specific clinical scenarios.

Managing the balance

The core issue is often not the medication itself, but the duration of its use. While doctors typically prescribe these drugs for four to eight weeks, many patients continue taking them for years. For some, the goal is to find a way to minimize long-term reliance on these drugs through a combination of medical guidance and lifestyle adjustments.

Clinicians suggest that for some patients, non-drug interventions can be highly effective. For instance, losing 5% to 10% of body weight can reduce abdominal pressure and alleviate reflux symptoms. Other practical steps include adjusting diet and avoiding eating immediately before bedtime.

Questions for your doctor

If you have been taking a PPI for an extended period, you should not stop the medication suddenly, as this can lead to a "rebound" effect, where acid production increases sharply and symptoms worsen. Instead, any reduction in dosage should be managed gradually under professional supervision.

Patients may wish to ask their treating physician the following questions: