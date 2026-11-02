How daily peanuts may help older brains respond better to insulin

For decades, the standard advice for keeping a sharp mind has been to keep blood sugar stable, often implying a reliance on glucose as the brain's primary fuel. However, a new perspective is emerging that challenges the idea of sugar as the sole driver of cognitive health. Researchers at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands have highlighted a different pathway: the brain's sensitivity to its own insulin. Their findings suggest that daily consumption of peanuts may help restore this sensitivity in older adults, potentially supporting memory and learning through improved blood flow rather than by providing a simple energy source.

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The distinction is subtle but vital. While the brain requires energy, the mechanism at play here is not just about feeding neurons, but about regulating how well they communicate. Insulin is produced directly within the brain, specifically in the third ventricle, and does not primarily rely on circulating blood levels to function. This central insulin plays a critical role in strengthening the processes of learning, memory consolidation, and information storage. The Maastricht team sought to determine whether dietary interventions could "wake up" this internal signaling system in adults experiencing age-related cognitive changes.

Restoring the Signal

To test this hypothesis, the study involved 31 participants aged between 60 and 75, a demographic where the risks of cognitive decline become increasingly relevant. For 16 weeks, these individuals consumed 60 grams of unsalted, in-shell roasted peanuts daily. The experimental design was rigorous, aiming to measure specific neural responses rather than general health markers. Researchers administered insulin directly into the brain via nasal delivery and used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to monitor regional cerebral blood flow. The goal was to observe how specific brain areas reacted to this hormonal signal, providing a clearer picture of functional neural health than blood tests alone could offer.

The results indicated a significant improvement in the brain's sensitivity to insulin and an increase in blood flow to areas responsible for memory. Specifically, the study noted positive changes in the right hemisphere's hippocampus, parahippocampal gyrus, and thalamus. These structures serve as the brain's archive, central to the formation and retrieval of long-term memories. The findings align with earlier research published in Clinical Nutrition, which observed a 3.6% increase in total cerebral blood flow and a 5.8% improvement in verbal memory in similar contexts.

The Role of Nitric Oxide

Peter Joris, the lead researcher, attributes the mechanism to the complex nutritional profile of peanuts. Rather than viewing the nut as a simple carbohydrate source, the research points to its richness in unsaturated fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and plant-based protein. A particularly notable component is L-arginine, an amino acid for which peanuts are abundant. L-arginine is a key precursor to nitric oxide (NO), a molecule that acts as a signaling agent in the nervous system. Nitric oxide facilitates the dilation of blood vessels and enhances the transmission of signals between neurons, objectively supporting the physiological processes underlying learning and memory. In this context, peanuts do not merely "feed" the brain; they assist it in responding more efficiently to its own regulatory mechanisms.

Practical application of these findings requires attention to food quality. The study used unsalted peanuts, and participants could consume the 60-gram portion in a single sitting or split it throughout the morning or day. However, food science experts note a practical caveat: the delicate oils in peanuts are prone to oxidation when exposed to air. The thin skin, or pellicle, covering the kernel serves as a natural barrier. When peanuts are sold shelled or excessively cleaned, this barrier is compromised, leading to rancidity-a bitter taste and reduced nutritional value. Maintaining the integrity of this skin is crucial for preserving the beneficial unsaturated fats.

It is important to frame these results within their proper scope. This research demonstrates that peanut consumption can be a supportive nutritional factor for brain health in older adults by influencing insulin sensitivity and cerebral blood flow. It is not a cure for dementia, nor is it a replacement for medical treatment. The evidence suggests that dietary choices work in concert with other lifestyle habits to support cognitive function. Individuals considering significant changes to their diet, particularly those with chronic conditions or allergies, should consult their healthcare provider to ensure such modifications are suitable for their specific health profile.