World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Why Washing Eggs Before Storage Makes Them Spoil Faster and Riskier

Health

Most of us reach for a carton of eggs without a second thought, cracking them into a bowl or frying them in a pan as a mindless part of a morning routine. But there is a hidden tension in the kitchen between the desire for cleanliness and the biological reality of how an egg protects itself.

Brown eggs
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rüdiger Wölk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Brown eggs

The risk of the invisible touch

The danger isn't always inside the egg; often, it's on the outside. Eggshells frequently harbor Salmonella, bacteria that remain invisible even when the shell looks pristine. The real risk is cross-contamination: touching a shell and then touching a smartphone, a kitchen towel, or your face, effectively transporting microbes across your living space.

To break this chain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds immediately after any contact with raw eggs. Dr. Mikhail Gavrikin emphasizes that this should be an automatic habit rather than an occasional precaution, as ignoring this simple step significantly increases the risk of salmonellosis.

Why you shouldn't wash eggs in advance

It seems logical to wash eggs as soon as they come home from the store, but this actually creates a new vulnerability. Eggshells are coated in a natural protective layer-a cuticle-that blocks pathogens from entering through the porous shell. When you wash eggs prematurely, you strip away this barrier.

According to Dr. Gavrikin, removing this protective film can drastically reduce the product's shelf life, potentially cutting it from 25 days down to just 12. Once the barrier is gone, microbes can penetrate the shell more easily. If you choose to rinse eggs, it should be done exclusively right before they are cracked or placed in boiling water, using warm soapy water and drying the surface before use.

The heat trade-off

While hygiene prevents the spread of bacteria, heat is the only way to eliminate them. There is a common culinary preference for runny yolks-such as in poached eggs or "sunny-side up" fried eggs-but this preference comes with a trade-off in safety. Only thorough thermal processing guarantees the destruction of dangerous microorganisms.

Infectious disease specialist Svetlana Polyakova notes that thorough heat treatment remains the most reliable defense against infections transmitted through poultry products. For maximum safety, eggs should be boiled for at least ten minutes after the water reaches a rolling boil.

As with all dietary and health adjustments, those with compromised immune systems, elderly individuals, or young children should consult their treating clinician to determine the safest level of egg preparation and handling for their specific health needs.

Source: Pravda.Ru

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Showbiz
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
World
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva Finished Animals: Star-Nosed Moles, Giant Isopods, and Other Specialists Alexander Shtorm
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Last materials
Abdominal Obesity in 20s and 30s Tied to Higher Cancer Risk Before 50
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Binance confirms $6.36 billion theft attributed to North Korean group TraderTraitor
Why Washing Eggs Before Storage Makes Them Spoil Faster and Riskier
Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies
Winter Knitwear Defined by Shoulder Geometry and Functional Layering
Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends
Blunt Cuts and Tonal Depth for Fine Hair Density
Visible Threats: Predators and Giants
Finished Animals: Star-Nosed Moles, Giant Isopods, and Other Specialists
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.