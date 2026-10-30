Why Washing Eggs Before Storage Makes Them Spoil Faster and Riskier

Most of us reach for a carton of eggs without a second thought, cracking them into a bowl or frying them in a pan as a mindless part of a morning routine. But there is a hidden tension in the kitchen between the desire for cleanliness and the biological reality of how an egg protects itself.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rüdiger Wölk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Brown eggs

The risk of the invisible touch

The danger isn't always inside the egg; often, it's on the outside. Eggshells frequently harbor Salmonella, bacteria that remain invisible even when the shell looks pristine. The real risk is cross-contamination: touching a shell and then touching a smartphone, a kitchen towel, or your face, effectively transporting microbes across your living space.

To break this chain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds immediately after any contact with raw eggs. Dr. Mikhail Gavrikin emphasizes that this should be an automatic habit rather than an occasional precaution, as ignoring this simple step significantly increases the risk of salmonellosis.

Why you shouldn't wash eggs in advance

It seems logical to wash eggs as soon as they come home from the store, but this actually creates a new vulnerability. Eggshells are coated in a natural protective layer-a cuticle-that blocks pathogens from entering through the porous shell. When you wash eggs prematurely, you strip away this barrier.

According to Dr. Gavrikin, removing this protective film can drastically reduce the product's shelf life, potentially cutting it from 25 days down to just 12. Once the barrier is gone, microbes can penetrate the shell more easily. If you choose to rinse eggs, it should be done exclusively right before they are cracked or placed in boiling water, using warm soapy water and drying the surface before use.

The heat trade-off

While hygiene prevents the spread of bacteria, heat is the only way to eliminate them. There is a common culinary preference for runny yolks-such as in poached eggs or "sunny-side up" fried eggs-but this preference comes with a trade-off in safety. Only thorough thermal processing guarantees the destruction of dangerous microorganisms.

Infectious disease specialist Svetlana Polyakova notes that thorough heat treatment remains the most reliable defense against infections transmitted through poultry products. For maximum safety, eggs should be boiled for at least ten minutes after the water reaches a rolling boil.

As with all dietary and health adjustments, those with compromised immune systems, elderly individuals, or young children should consult their treating clinician to determine the safest level of egg preparation and handling for their specific health needs.

Source: Pravda.Ru