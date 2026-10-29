Russia proposes to cover 33 high-cost cancer and heart treatments under free insurance

Russian authorities are proposing to expand the national catalog of free, high-tech medical procedures, a move that could significantly broaden access to complex treatments for patients living with chronic, traumatic, or life-threatening conditions. The Ministry of Health has suggested adding 33 new methods of highly specialized care to the state guarantee program for the coming year. Under this proposal, these services would be financed through the mandatory medical insurance system (OMs), meaning eligible patients could access them without direct out-of-pocket costs.

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Who stands to benefit

The proposed expansion is not limited to a single specialty. It spans nine critical areas of medicine, reflecting a broad push to cover complex cases that currently place heavy financial burdens on families. The conditions included in the proposal cover:

Oncology (cancer treatment)

Nephrology (kidney diseases)

Traumatology and orthopedics (injuries and bone/joint disorders)

Otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat conditions)

Endocrinology (hormonal and metabolic disorders)

Ophthalmology (eye diseases)

Cardiovascular surgery

Hematology (blood disorders)

Neurosurgery

For patients in these fields, the shift represents a potential transition from paying privately for advanced interventions to having them covered by the state insurance framework. This is particularly relevant for treatments that are technically complex and often associated with high costs in private clinics.

Key treatments in the proposed list

While the list includes 33 specific methods, several additions stand out due to their clinical significance and the population they serve. The proposal explicitly highlights:

Bone marrow transplantation.

Surgical treatment for congenital heart valve defects.

Exo-prosthetic rehabilitation of lower limbs.

In oncology, the proposal includes two advanced therapeutic approaches that have gained attention in recent years:

Treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer using the mRNA vaccine "Onkorna.”

TIL therapy (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte therapy), which uses the patient's own immune cells that have already infiltrated the tumor. This is proposed for use in cases of metastatic or unresectable melanoma of the skin and mucous membranes.

What this means for patients

It is crucial to understand that these are proposals for the next year's state guarantee program. As of now, these methods have not yet been formally approved or integrated into the standard reimbursement workflow for all patients. The current status is "proposal for inclusion,” meaning the legislative or administrative process must still be completed before these services are universally accessible under the free tier of healthcare.

For families currently seeking these treatments, the practical implication is one of watchful waiting. While the direction of policy is clearly toward greater access for complex cases such as advanced melanoma or congenital heart defects, eligibility will depend on the final adoption of the program and the specific clinical criteria set by medical boards. Patients should consult with their treating physicians to determine whether their specific condition meets the criteria for any of these proposed therapies and to understand the current status of access at their regional medical centers.

This expansion, if finalized, would signal a broader integration of newer, high-cost technologies into the public health system in Russia, shifting the financial responsibility from the patient to the state insurance fund. However, until the program is officially enacted and guidelines are distributed to clinics, these treatments remain a potential future benefit rather than an immediate guarantee.