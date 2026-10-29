Why autumn sun can be dangerous if you take these common medicines

Autumn sunlight often feels benign-the searing heat of July is gone, and the air carries a crispness that makes a midday stroll inviting. However, the lack of an immediate burn doesn't mean the skin is safe. While UVB rays, which cause typical sunburns, diminish in intensity, UVA rays remain prevalent. These rays penetrate deeper into the skin, silently damaging DNA and accelerating the aging process long before you notice a redness on the surface.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Autumn care with SPF

The hidden interaction: Medications and Light

For many, the real risk isn't just the sun itself, but how the sun interacts with the chemistry of their medication. This phenomenon, known as phototoxicity, occurs when certain drugs increase the skin's sensitivity to UV radiation. In these cases, the sun doesn't just age the skin; it can trigger pigment spots or even severe burns and blisters.

Clinical pharmacologist Lyubov Selivanova notes that several common drug classes can heighten this risk. Those taking tetracycline antibiotics, certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (specifically those based on ketoprofen), or diuretics like furosemide and thiazides should be particularly cautious. The risk also extends to antiarrhythmics such as amiodarone, antifungals like voriconazole, and various chemotherapy agents.

Cosmetic vulnerabilities

It isn't only internal medication that alters the skin's relationship with the sun. The pursuit of skincare can sometimes leave the dermis exposed. Retinoids (Vitamin A derivatives) and aggressive professional treatments-such as chemical peels, laser resurfacing, or mesotherapy-strip away the skin's natural defenses. When the protective barrier is compromised, UV exposure can lead to inflammation or worsen chronic conditions like rosacea.

Dr. Alexander Bykanov, chief physician at a clinic for evidence-based dermatology, emphasizes that UV radiation is a proven risk factor for skin cancer. The damage is cumulative, meaning the "mild" autumn sun contributes to the same long-term risk as the summer heat.

Practical boundaries for protection

The decision to apply sunscreen shouldn't be based on the temperature or the month, but on the UV index. Dermatologists generally advise that if the UV index is 2 or higher, SPF protection is necessary. Even when the index is lower, prolonged outdoor activity can still lead to cumulative skin damage over time.

There is also the matter of the angle of the sun. Because the autumn sun sits lower on the horizon, rays are more likely to strike the eyes directly. To mitigate this, ophthalmologists recommend sunglasses with a "UV400" or "100% UV protection" label to prevent long-term ocular damage.

Note: If you are taking any of the mentioned medications or undergoing dermatological treatments, please consult your treating clinician to determine the appropriate level of sun protection for your specific health needs.