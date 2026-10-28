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New Drug Trial Shows Significant Relief for Obesity-Related Sleep Apnea

Health

For adults with obesity who struggle with obstructive sleep apnea, a new class of medication is moving into the spotlight. Retatrutide, a drug currently in late-stage testing, has shown the ability to significantly reduce breathing interruptions during sleep, offering a potential alternative to the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks that many patients find difficult to tolerate.

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The drug is designed to target the root cause of many cases of obstructive sleep apnea: excess weight, which contributes to the collapse of airways during sleep. Unlike current standard treatments that manage the symptom by forcing air into the lungs with pressure, retatrutide aims to alter the underlying physiological factors through substantial weight loss.

What the trials tested

Two Phase III clinical trials evaluated the drug in adult volunteers with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or higher. Participants were required to have moderate to severe sleep apnea, defined as at least 15 breathing pauses per hour. The study divided patients into four groups: three received weekly injections of retatrutide at doses of 4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg, while the fourth group received a placebo.

The observation period lasted 80 weeks. To ensure objective measurements, participants underwent sleep clinic assessments using polysomnography at the start of the trial, at week 24, and at the final visit. This diagnostic method allowed researchers to precisely measure oxygen levels in the blood, sleep quality, the frequency of breathing pauses, and changes in body weight over time.

Results for breathing and weight

The data indicate that retatrutide reduced the average number of breathing events during sleep by 40%. Among patients receiving the higher doses of 9 mg and 12 mg, between 52% and 66% experienced a reduction of at least half in the frequency of breathing delays.

Perhaps most significantly for patient quality of life, 39% to 52% of those treated with retatrutide transitioned from severe sleep apnea to mild symptoms or eliminated the condition entirely. In the placebo group, only 13% achieved a similar improvement. For these patients, the potential success of the therapy could mean the option to discontinue the use of CPAP masks, a significant relief for many who find the device cumbersome or uncomfortable.

These respiratory improvements appear closely linked to the drug's impact on body weight, a primary driver of airway obstruction. Over the 80-week period, participants with type 2 diabetes lost an average of 18% to 19% of their body weight, compared to a 6% loss in the placebo group. Even the lowest dose of 4 mg resulted in approximately 12.5% weight loss.

What this means for patients

The researchers note that if regulatory authorities approve retatrutide, it could become the first medication capable of replacing breathing masks for individuals with obesity-related sleep apnea. This represents a shift from a mechanical management of symptoms to a pharmacological treatment of the underlying obesity factor.

However, it is crucial to understand that these are the results of clinical trials, not yet a universally available standard of care. Retatrutide is still in the process of seeking regulatory approval. It is not yet prescribed as routine care in most clinics, and its long-term safety profile is still being established through these extended studies.

Patients currently living with sleep apnea should discuss these developments with their clinicians. While the promise of a medication that can reduce the need for CPAP is compelling, any decision to change treatment must be made under professional guidance. A doctor can evaluate whether the trial's criteria match an individual's specific health profile and advise on the appropriate next steps for monitoring sleep health.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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