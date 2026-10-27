New Trial Shows Liquid Can Stop Tooth Decay in Young Children Without Drilling

For parents watching a young child grimace at the mention of the dentist, a new clinical study offers a potential alternative to the traditional drill-and-fill approach. A large Phase 3 trial published in JAMA Pediatrics has confirmed that a simple liquid containing silver diamine fluoride (SDF) can effectively halt the progression of tooth decay in young children without the need for injections, drilling, or general anesthesia.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Mother brushes the child's teeth

Unlike a filling, which removes damaged tissue and replaces it with a synthetic material, SDF acts as a barrier. It contains two active components: silver, which kills the bacteria responsible for cavities, and fluoride, which strengthens the remaining enamel. The procedure takes only seconds. A dentist applies the liquid to the affected area using a small applicator tip. The result is a "freeze” on the decay process, stopping it from advancing further, though it does not restore the tooth to its original shape.

The study involved 830 children under the age of six. Participants were treated with a 38% SDF solution every six months. The results showed that in more than 50% of cases, the progression of caries was successfully stopped. This outcome is significant because dental caries remains the most common chronic disease among children. In advanced stages, it leads to severe pain, infection, and the need for emergency surgical interventions, often requiring general anesthesia-a stressful experience for both child and parent.

Safety and Practicality

Margarita Fontana, a professor of dentistry at the University of Michigan and the lead investigator of the trial, noted that the method appears safe even for children as young as one year old. This is particularly relevant for toddlers who cannot sit still for long periods and for families seeking to avoid the risks and anxiety associated with sedation or general anesthesia.

The findings could have broader implications beyond early childhood. Researchers suggest that SDF may also benefit elderly patients, individuals with disabilities who have difficulty accessing standard dental care, and those who suffer from dental phobia. By allowing treatment at an earlier stage, this method could help clinicians avoid more complex procedures down the line.

Limitations and What to Discuss with Your Doctor

While the results are promising, SDF is not a universal cure, and there are trade-offs. The most notable side effect is cosmetic: SDF permanently stains the treated area dark gray or black. For visible front teeth, this may be undesirable. Additionally, the treatment is not suitable for every case. In some instances, it may serve as a temporary measure, buying time until a primary tooth naturally falls out, rather than a permanent fix for a molar that needs to remain in the mouth for years.

In the United States, SDF is currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of dental hypersensitivity, not specifically for the arrest of caries. However, the data from this trial may support a formal expansion of its approved indications for cavity arrest. If granted, this would standardize its use in pediatric practices and streamline insurance reimbursement processes, making the treatment more accessible and less financially ambiguous for families.

Parents should not interpret these findings as a replacement for professional dental advice. If your child has a cavity, the appropriate treatment depends on the location of the decay, the age of the child, and the overall oral health plan. When discussing options with your child's dentist, ask specifically about whether SDF is a suitable alternative to a filling for their specific situation, how the cosmetic impact might affect their confidence, and what the follow-up schedule would look like to monitor the decay site.