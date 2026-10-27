A dark spot in your eye is usually harmless, but changes in vision need a professional look

For most people, a sudden shift in how their eyes work together is a nuisance, not a crisis. It suggests a change in prescription, a dry lens, or perhaps just tiredness. That was the initial assumption for Tessa Parry-Whingfield when she noticed her vision changing during a run by the river in March 2023. At 48, a lifelong contact lens wearer, she booked a standard ophthalmology appointment, expecting nothing more than a routine adjustment to her corrective lenses.

Photo: Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, Mexico City by Angélica Martínez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Vision test

What she found was far more serious. During a scan, a specialist noticed an unusual dark spot, resembling a freckle, in the back of her left eye. A second opinion introduced a word that changed the trajectory of her life: melanoma. Further testing confirmed a pea-sized tumor. She had been diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a rare form of eye cancer that affects approximately 600 people in the UK each year. This cancer develops in melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives color to skin, hair, and eyes. While some eye tumors can begin as benign growths similar to skin moles, Tessa's case was a malignant process.

The Silent Nature of the Condition

The defining challenge of ocular melanoma is its stealth. In its early stages, particularly when the growth is located at the back of the eye or on its periphery, it is often completely asymptomatic. Patients frequently experience no complaints until the disease has advanced to a critical stage. As Mfazo Howe, a consultant ophthalmologist and founder of Blue Fin Vision, notes, these tumors are often discovered accidentally during routine check-ups rather than through symptoms. It is important to understand that having a dark spot in the eye is not inherently dangerous. Approximately 5% of adults have choroidal nevi-small, dark spots at the back of the eye that are generally benign and visible only through specialized examination. The danger lies not in the spot itself, but in potential changes to it. Warning signs that distinguish a stable nevus from a potential malignancy include thickening of the formation, the accumulation of fluid under the retina, or any noticeable changes in vision. Despite this, many people do not seek examination unless they are in visible distress. Data from a study published by Eye Health UK last month suggests that around 14.5 million British adults skip their recommended eye checks, assuming that if they see clearly enough for daily tasks, everything is fine. In the UK's National Health Service (NHS), it is recommended to have an eye examination every two years. Tessa's case illustrates why this routine screening is vital, as it can detect abnormalities that the untrained eye cannot perceive.

Diagnosis and Treatment Pathways

In Tessa's specific case, the treatment was immediate and drastic. Doctors informed her that to save her life, her left eye had to be removed within a few weeks. While alternatives such as radiation therapy exist for some patients, the risk of metastasis in her situation made enucleation (removal of the eye) the only viable option. The recovery period was challenging; for three months, she navigated the world without a prosthesis, wearing sunglasses when going outside. She now wears a custom-made acrylic prosthesis that matches her remaining eye in color and detail, though single-eye vision inevitably limits her depth perception.</n The urgency of such intervention is driven by the behavior of the disease. Statistics indicate that approximately half of people with ocular melanoma eventually experience metastasis, most commonly to the liver. This is why early detection and ongoing surveillance are critical. If a tumor is caught before it spreads, the prognosis is significantly better than if it is allowed to disseminate.

What to Watch For

The medical consensus is clear: new changes in vision or the appearance of visual anomalies require a thorough examination of the back of the eye using dilating eye drops. It is not a situation for guessing or waiting to see if it passes. Organizations such as Ocular Melanoma UK advise against delaying a visit to a doctor until the problem becomes physically painful or obvious. A single visual change is not a diagnosis, but it is a signal that warrants professional evaluation. For Tessa, a routine check-up caught a hidden threat. For readers concerned about their own vision, the takeaway is not to fear every dark spot, but to respect the value of regular professional screenings. Any persistent change in how you see should be checked by a clinician to rule out underlying issues, ensuring that potential risks are identified while they are still manageable.