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Stroke Symptoms Are Urgent Signals, Not Home Diagnoses: Why Immediate Help Beats Self-Triage

Health

It often starts with a subtle glitch: a sudden inability to find a common word, a curious heaviness in one arm, or a smile that doesn't quite reach both sides of the face. In the moment, these lapses can be dismissed as fatigue or a fleeting spell of dizziness. However, in the context of a stroke, these observable signs are not mere inconveniences-they are urgent signals that the brain's blood supply has been compromised.

Medical care in the ambulance
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Нинель Андрейченко is licensed under Все права защищены
Medical care in the ambulance

A stroke occurs when the flow of blood to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage or a hemorrhage. Because brain cells depend on a constant supply of oxygen, they begin to die rapidly when that flow stops. The danger lies in the speed of the onset; many strokes arrive without warning, leaving no trail of symptoms until the damage is already underway.

In neurology, the guiding principle is "Time is Brain." This is not just a slogan but a clinical reality: every hour that passes without specialized intervention increases the risk of permanent neurological deficit. This leads to the concept of the "therapeutic window"-a critical, limited timeframe during which medical interventions, such as clot removal or thrombolytic therapy, are most effective at saving brain tissue and minimizing long-term disability.

Recognizing the Warning Signs

Because the window for treatment is so narrow, the goal is not to achieve a definitive medical diagnosis at home, but to recognize a pattern of failure in the central nervous system. A rapid screening method, known in some regions as the "U.D.A.R." test (or similar to the FAST acronym), can help identify a potential stroke in about 30 seconds by checking three primary functions:

First, observe the smile. If one side of the mouth remains lowered or the face appears asymmetrical when the person tries to smile, it indicates a potential motor deficit. Second, check movement. When asked to lift both arms, one may be noticeably weaker or drift downward involuntarily. Third, listen to articulation. If a simple phrase sounds slurred, garbled, or entirely nonsensical, it suggests the brain's speech centers are affected.

As Pavel Ershov, a specialist in healthcare organization and public health, explains, the ability to detect these signs early and ensure immediate transport to a hospital is the most critical factor. Only in a clinical setting can doctors determine the type of stroke and apply the emergency measures necessary to salvage brain tissue.

If any one of these signs is present, it is not a reason to wait for a second opinion or for the symptoms to resolve on their own. The only supported next step is to call emergency medical services immediately. Any decision regarding the suitability of specific treatments must be made by the treating clinicians upon arrival at the hospital.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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