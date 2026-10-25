Adults with ADHD face 71% higher premature death risk, but treatment helps

For many adults, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is understood primarily through its behavioral symptoms: difficulty concentrating, impulsivity, or challenges with organizing daily life. However, a new systematic review published in JAMA Network Open suggests that the condition may carry a heavier burden than many realize. The analysis indicates that adults with ADHD who do not receive adequate support face a 71% higher risk of premature death compared to those without the diagnosis.

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This finding shifts the conversation from mere productivity issues to long-term health outcomes. By examining data from 19 observational studies spanning three continents and covering nearly 16 million people, researchers identified a pattern that extends beyond external causes of death. The increased mortality risk includes natural causes, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, suggesting that the impact of ADHD on life expectancy is multifaceted.

Where the risk appears

The breakdown of death causes reveals a nuanced picture. The risk of suicide among individuals with ADHD was 89% higher than in those without the condition. Mortality from intentional or accidental injuries, including road traffic accidents, was also elevated by 55%. Perhaps more concerning for long-term care planning is the 27% higher risk of death from natural causes, driven by chronic illnesses.

Professor Joseph Sutton, the study's senior author and a clinical psychologist at University College London, notes that these data highlight broader health inequalities. "We found that people with ADHD face increased risks of death not only from suicide and injury but also from natural causes. This confirms that the health issues they live with are wide-ranging and affect different aspects of life,” Sutton explains.

Experts link the rise in natural mortality to indirect factors common in this population. Adults with ADHD often struggle with managing chronic conditions, adhering to treatment regimens, or keeping up with medical appointments. Additionally, higher rates of smoking and substance use within this group can further compromise physical health over time.

Can treatment change the statistics?

The most cautious yet hopeful aspect of the review concerns the potential impact of medication. The analysis found that among adults with ADHD, those who took prescribed medication for attention deficits had a 25% lower risk of death from any cause compared to those who did not take medication.

This suggests that effective treatment may help mitigate behavioral risks and improve overall health management. "ADHD is not, by definition, a life-limiting condition if there is proper support and treatment. Our results underline the importance of ensuring accessible, accurate diagnosis and therapy for everyone who might need it,” Sutton states.

However, Lucy Coren, the first author of the study from the University of Liverpool, advises against overstating this benefit. She emphasizes that the positive association with medication is based on only three of the studies included in the review, making these results preliminary. "Medication is only part of the story. Many people with ADHD need comprehensive, long-term therapy and support,” she notes.

Important limitations and boundaries of evidence

It is critical to understand that all studies included in this review were observational. This means they show associations between variables but do not prove causation. It is not possible to definitively claim that medication itself causes the reduction in mortality; it is possible that individuals who receive treatment have higher motivation to care for their health, better socioeconomic status, or more frequent contact with healthcare providers, all of which independently lower risk.

Furthermore, results varied significantly across studies due to differences in diagnostic criteria, access to healthcare, and methods of patient tracking. Underlying factors such as income level and the presence of other mental health disorders were not fully accounted for in all datasets.

For patients and families, this review is not a prescription for action but a signal for awareness. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with ADHD, discussions with your clinician should go beyond controlling inattentive symptoms. It is important to address general health risks, including how to manage chronic conditions, how to minimize injury risk, and why regular monitoring is vital for long-term well-being. While medication may be a key component of this strategy, it must be selected individually and considered within the context of a comprehensive treatment plan. Always consult with your treating clinician to determine what is suitable for your specific health profile.