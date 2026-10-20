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Weight Plateaus: Why the Scale Can Mislead Your Progress

Health

For anyone managing their weight, the scale can be a source of profound frustration. There is a specific, disheartening moment in a health journey known as the "plateau," where the number on the display refuses to budge despite a strict diet or a rigorous exercise routine. This stagnation often leads to the assumption that progress has stopped, but the scale is a blunt instrument-it measures total mass, not the nature of that mass.

A woman undergoes a body composition analysis
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A woman undergoes a body composition analysis

Beyond the Total Weight

To address this gap in understanding, professional medical communities in Russia-including the Russian Association of Endocrinologists and the Society of Bariatric Surgeons-have proposed updating clinical guidelines for obesity treatment to include bioimpedance analysis. The goal is to shift the focus from how much a person weighs to what that weight actually consists of.

Bioimpedance works by sending a very weak electrical current through the body. Because different tissues conduct electricity differently-muscles and water are highly conductive, while fat is resistant-the device can calculate the approximate ratio of water, muscle, and fat. Unlike X-ray densitometry, this method carries no radiation load, making it a painless way to see a more detailed map of the body's composition.

The Psychology of the Plateau

The clinical value of this technology lies in its ability to redefine "success." When a patient hits a weight plateau, bioimpedance can reveal that the body is still changing: fat may be decreasing while lean muscle mass is increasing. This distinction is critical not only for physiological health but for psychological persistence. Seeing a measurable loss of fat, even when total weight remains stable, provides the objective evidence needed to maintain motivation.

The Broader Risk

The push for more precise diagnostics comes as obesity rates rise. According to Ministry of Health data projecting toward 2026, one in three Russians aged 18 to 34 is overweight, and more than 10% of this group has clinical obesity. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has highlighted the direct correlation between Body Mass Index (BMI) and healthy life expectancy, noting that a BMI between 30 and 35 can reduce a person's healthy years by two to four, while a BMI over 40 could potentially reduce it by up to ten years due to comorbid conditions.

Tools vs. Habits

While bioimpedance offers a clearer picture of the body and pharmacological aids can suppress appetite, experts warn against viewing these as standalone cures. Academician Gennady Onishchenko points out that medications often provide only short-term results because they target the sensation of hunger rather than the fundamental dietary habits of a society.

As these diagnostic methods move toward official approval and regional implementation, they serve as a tool for monitoring and guidance. However, a bioimpedance result is a data point, not a diagnosis. Anyone considering these tests or changes to their weight-management regimen should consult their treating clinician to determine the most appropriate path for their specific health profile.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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