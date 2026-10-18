Why last year's flu shot does not protect you this season

Every autumn, a familiar tension rises in public health discussions: the invitation to get vaccinated against the flu is on the table, yet many hesitate. This hesitation often stems from a misunderstanding of how the immune system works and the specific nature of the influenza virus. Dr. Natalia Shindyraeva, head physician of Polyclinic No. 2 in Moscow's Department of Health, argues that the decision should not be driven by emotion or convenience, but by a clear understanding of biological mechanics.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cold and the dangers of self-treatment

Why the Target Moves

A common misconception is that a flu shot is a one-time event, similar to brushing your teeth or updating software once. In reality, the influenza virus is highly mutable. Because the virus changes its surface proteins from year to year, the World Health Organization (WHO) updates the composition of flu vaccines annually based on surveillance data. The formulations available for the current season are specifically tailored to the strains predicted to circulate. Consequently, protection from a previous year's vaccine does not carry over effectively to the new season; the biological target has shifted.

Flu Is Not a Cold

One of the most significant barriers to vaccination is the conflation of influenza with common upper respiratory infections (URIs). Dr. Shindyraeva emphasizes that these are clinically distinct entities. While a common cold is typically self-limiting and manageable, influenza carries a significantly higher risk of serious complications. In Moscow, local health data indicates that in recent years, there have been no recorded cases of severe flu complications among individuals who were properly vaccinated. This statistic does not guarantee that a vaccinated person will never get sick, but it highlights the vaccine's role in mitigating the most dangerous outcomes.

It is important to note that flu vaccination does not render a person immune to all respiratory viruses. You can still catch a common cold, norovirus, or other respiratory pathogens. However, the clinical stakes are different: common colds rarely lead to hospitalization or severe organ damage, whereas influenza can. Rejecting specific protection against a high-severity virus because of general susceptibility to minor infections is a logical fallacy.

Who Faces the Greatest Risk

While the vaccine is recommended for the general population, the risk-benefit ratio is particularly acute for certain groups. Children, who can be vaccinated from six months of age, face a double threat: their immune systems are still maturing, and they are often in dense, organized groups like schools and kindergartens where transmission is rapid. Pregnant women, adults over 60, and individuals with chronic conditions also face elevated risks of severe illness. Additionally, healthcare workers, teachers, and transport staff have a professional dimension to this choice; for them, preventing personal illness is also about preventing the spread of the virus to vulnerable patients or the public.

Timing and Physiology

September and October are traditionally considered the optimal windows for vaccination, as the virus has not yet begun its peak circulation. However, this is not a hard cutoff. The human immune system takes approximately two weeks to develop a protective response after injection. Therefore, getting vaccinated in November is not useless; it simply means the protection kicks in while the season is already underway rather than before it starts. The decision should be weighed against the reality that the flu season is long, and later is often better than never.

Managing Expectations and Myths

Fear of side effects remains a major psychological barrier. In practice, the most common reactions are local and temporary: soreness or redness at the injection site, a low-grade fever, or general malaise. These symptoms typically resolve within one to two days without the need for medication. The only specific recommendation for the day of vaccination is to avoid intense physical exertion. Everyday activities, including bathing, are permissible unless the individual is running a fever.

A persistent myth is that the vaccine itself causes the flu. This is physiologically impossible with the formulations currently used in Russia and many other parts of the world. These are inactivated (killed) vaccines; they do not contain live, replicating virus. Safety is verified through state-level expert review and registration processes.

Practical Access and Contraindications

True barriers to vaccination are few. Absolute contraindications include age under six months and a history of severe allergic reactions to a previous dose. Relative contraindications are acute illnesses or the exacerbation of chronic conditions. In such cases, standard medical advice is to wait for recovery or stabilization-usually a period of two to three weeks-before proceeding with the vaccine.

In Moscow, access to the service has been streamlined. Vaccination is available at all public health clinics, mobile units near metro stations and transit hubs, and through on-site teams at schools and workplaces. The process is free of charge for all residents, including those from other regions and foreign nationals. The administrative burden is minimal: for a Moscow resident, an insurance policy is sufficient, while others may need to present a passport. The entire appointment process is designed to take no more than five minutes.

Ultimately, the choice to vaccinate is a trade-off between the low probability of minor side effects and the higher risk of severe complications from an uncontrolled virus. For those with underlying health conditions or high exposure to others, the evidence suggests that relying on the immune system's ability to guess the correct viral strain is a gamble with a high price tag.