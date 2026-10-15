World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Why Dieting Backfires for Women and How GLP-1 Drugs Help Preserve Muscle

Health

For many women, the struggle with weight is often framed as a failure of willpower-a repetitive cycle of restrictive dieting, muscle loss, and eventual weight regain. However, modern medicine is shifting its perspective, treating obesity not as a lack of discipline, but as a complex chronic neuroendocrine disease. This shift is particularly crucial for women, whose biological and hormonal landscapes make traditional "eat less, move more" advice frequently ineffective.

Weight gain after the diet
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Weight gain after the diet

The Biological Burden of Weight Loss

The female body is biologically programmed to store fat to support reproductive functions, meaning metabolism often slows down more rapidly than in men during severe calorie restriction. When a strict diet is imposed, the body triggers a defensive response: levels of leptin (the satiety hormone) drop, while ghrelin (the hunger hormone) rises. This chemical shift often leads to the loss of lean muscle mass rather than just fat, which can further damage long-term metabolic health.

This challenge intensifies after menopause. As estrogen levels decline, adipose tissue begins to partially take over estrogen production. This hormonal transition typically increases visceral fat around the waist and reduces insulin sensitivity, elevating the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

A Shift Toward Pharmacotherapy

To address these hormonal imbalances, clinicians are increasingly utilizing Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. These medications mimic hormones produced after eating, signaling the brain's hunger center to increase satiety. Rather than relying on sheer willpower, these drugs help manage the physiological drive to eat.

Available options include medications such as Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Velgia Eco. According to Dr. Olesya Gurova, Chief Physician of the Professorial Clinic of Endocrinology and Diabetes, these are typically indicated for individuals with obesity or excess weight who have already made several unsuccessful attempts to lose weight through diet and lifestyle changes. It is important to note that these medications are not replacements for healthy eating and physical activity; instead, they are designed to make those lifestyle changes sustainable and less psychologically taxing.

What to Expect and Potential Risks

One of the primary clinical advantages for women using GLP-1 agonists is the relative preservation of muscle mass. Data suggests that women on this therapy retain a higher percentage of muscle relative to total weight loss compared to men. This is a critical detail, as muscle serves as the body's primary glucose consumer and metabolic engine; preserving muscle prevents blood sugar from being converted into harmful visceral fat.

Beyond the metabolic benefits, this approach can reduce the psychological toll of "yo-yo dieting" and the guilt associated with lapses in restriction. For women of reproductive age, achieving significant weight loss through these means may also help restore fertility, as obesity is often a contributing factor to reproductive system dysfunction.

Questions for Your Clinician

These medications are not a universal solution and are not without risk. They require strict medical supervision to manage side effects and monitor contraindications. Because there is no one-size-fits-all dosage or duration, patients should consult an endocrinologist or obesity specialist to evaluate their specific health profile.

When speaking with a provider, consider asking the following:

  • Based on my medical history and current biomarkers, am I a candidate for GLP-1 therapy?
  • How will we monitor my muscle mass to ensure I am losing fat, not lean tissue?
  • What are the specific side effects I should watch for, and how do they compare to the potential benefits?
  • What is the long-term plan for maintenance once the initial weight loss goal is achieved?
See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Real life stories
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Americas
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Europe
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Popular
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat

Accusations of Russian interference have become a powerful weapon in Western domestic politics, with rival leaders using intelligence claims to discredit opponents, undermine public trust and deepen divisions — a trend that may ultimately benefit Moscow.

The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
Netanyahu seeks Saudi consent for Israeli forces to join Houthi operations
Black Tea Fragrances for Cool Weather Angela Antonova Cat Grooming: When Natural Cleaning Fails Marina Lebedeva Oven racks: Sealing alkaline foam to prevent evaporation for chemical dissolution Margarita Kicherova
Russia Reports $320.7 Billion in European Energy Sales Since 2022, Exceeding Estimates by $70 Billion
Armenia's EU Bid Stalled by Russian Energy Dependence and Lack of Incentives
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Last materials
Black Tea Fragrances for Cool Weather
Cat Grooming: When Natural Cleaning Fails
Guyana continues US security cooperation with new INL director
Cardiff and Bristol study finds Flying Start areas saw 40% fewer children taken into care
Toyota V35A Engine Teardown Reveals Thermal Warping, Not Lubrication Blockage
Digital Realty Offers $1,000 Annual Credits to De Soto Residents for Data Center
State Department Condemns Legal Action Against Lebanese Ambassador Over Contact With Israel
Why October is Strategic Month for Propagating Hydrangea Cuttings Indoors
Oven racks: Sealing alkaline foam to prevent evaporation for chemical dissolution
Small Central Asian fish mistaken for minnows for 150 years are actually a distinct genus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.