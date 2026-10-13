Why a 35-Year-Old Can Have the Arteries of a 55-Year-Old

For decades, the idea of a heart attack was tethered to old age. But in clinics today, cardiologists are increasingly seeing patients in their 20s and 30s presenting with acute coronary syndrome. In the UK, cases among 20-to-39-year-olds have risen by nearly 25% over the last decade. This shift suggests that the "invincibility" of youth is a dangerous myth; the foundation for a cardiac event at 50 is often laid in the twenties.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin is licensed under All rights reserved Students drink coffee on the steps of the university in autumn

The challenge lies in the fact that the young heart is remarkably efficient. It is often powerful enough to push blood through narrowed or stiffened arteries without producing obvious symptoms. Consequently, early warning signs are frequently misdiagnosed as intercostal neuralgia, spinal issues, or even dental problems. By the time the symptoms become undeniable, the damage-such as the replacement of elastic tissue with fibrous scars-may already be irreversible.

The Concept of Vascular Age

Medical professionals now distinguish between chronological age and "vascular age." A 35-year-old man struggling with obesity and a blood pressure of 130/90 mmHg may possess the arteries of a 55-year-old. This degradation is driven by a combination of chronic stress, high salt intake, and sedentary lifestyles.

The CARDIA study (Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults), which began tracking participants aged 18-30 in the mid-1980s, provided a sobering insight: even blood pressure at the upper limit of "normal" (120-129/80 mmHg) in early adulthood is linked to an increased risk of coronary artery calcification by age 45. Calcification-the hardening of atherosclerotic plaques-is the precursor to ischemia, where the heart muscle is starved of oxygen.

Recognizing the Masked Symptoms

Because ischemia in young adults rarely looks like the "classic" heart attack, it is essential to recognize subtle shifts in physical capacity. Ksenia Fedorova, a therapist at the National Medical Research Center for Rehabilitation and Therapy (Ministry of Health of Russia), emphasizes that the priority must be ruling out acute cardiac pathology when certain signals appear:

Unusual Shortness of Breath: If a climb to the third floor now leaves you breathless when the fifth used to be effortless, or if you wake up at night gasping for air (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea), your heart may be struggling to pump fluid from the lungs.

Atypical Chest Discomfort: Pain isn't always a sharp stab. It can manifest as a feeling of pressure, a burning sensation that doesn't respond to antacids, or a dull ache in the left shoulder, jaw, or between the shoulder blades, typically triggered by stress or cold.

Rhythm Irregularities: While occasional skipped beats can be caused by fatigue, "bursts" of arrhythmia accompanied by dizziness or a resting heart rate consistently above 90-100 bpm can wear down the heart muscle over time.

Systemic Fatigue and Edema: Cardiac exhaustion differs from general tiredness; sleep provides no relief. This may be accompanied by evening swelling in the ankles, where socks leave deep indentations in the skin.

Syncope: Fainting spells, especially those occurring during peak physical exertion or in a sauna, are critical red flags for rhythm disorders.

Managing the Trade-offs

While genetics provide the blueprint, lifestyle choices determine the outcome. Research on twins suggests that correcting habits can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by 50-70%, even with a negative family history. However, the approach to health must be systemic rather than sporadic.

One common misconception is that a one-hour intense gym session can offset 12 hours of sitting. Evidence suggests otherwise. To maintain vascular tone, the focus should be on NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis)-incorporating 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily and standing up every 40-45 minutes. This consistent movement is more effective for vascular health than a single burst of exercise following a day of total inactivity.

Proactive monitoring is the only way to catch the "silent" progression of heart disease. Regular blood pressure checks are vital; readings consistently above 130/80 mmHg warrant medical consultation. Additionally, screening for lipid profiles, glucose, insulin (to detect insulin resistance), and C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation) can help identify risks before they manifest as clinical failure. As with any medical concern, these indicators should be discussed with a treating clinician to determine a personalized plan.

Source: Pravda.Ru