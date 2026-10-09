COPD patients' steps: Regular walking offers significant reduction in exacerbations

Regular walking may help reduce the frequency of moderate and severe exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), regardless of air pollution levels. These findings come from a prospective cohort study involving patients across five European countries, as published in ERJ Open Research.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zentay Anikó, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Scandinavian walking

The research, led by Alícia Josa-Culleré from the ISGlobal Institute, analyzed data from 262 COPD patients in Belgium, Great Britain, Greece, Spain, and Switzerland. The participants' average age was 69, and 32% were women. Researchers used accelerometers to track physical activity over one week, while long-term exposure to air pollutants-including ozone, nitrogen oxide, soot, and PM2.5 particulate matter-was calculated using land-use regression models based on the two years prior to the study.

Over the following two years, researchers tracked the frequency of moderate and severe exacerbations using patient diaries and medical records. The study group had an average forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) of 53.5% of the predicted value, with a median daily step count of 7,319.

The analysis revealed that a higher number of steps and longer durations of walking were associated with fewer COPD exacerbations. Specifically, the exacerbation rate ratio was 0.95 for every additional thousand steps taken per day. Interestingly, the speed of walking or the intensity of the activity did not show a significant independent impact on the results.

The study further found that the benefit of regular walking remained consistent regardless of the patient's smoking status, the severity of their disease, or the concentration of air pollutants in their environment. Sensitivity analyses confirmed these findings.

The authors conclude that regular, prolonged walking is beneficial for reducing the risk of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations, and this effect is not mitigated by the speed of movement or long-term exposure to atmospheric pollution.