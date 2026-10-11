Why cooking expired food does not eliminate the risk of poisoning

Many people believe that cooking, frying, or boiling expired food can "save" the ingredients and make them safe to eat. However, this is a dangerous misconception that can lead to severe food poisoning.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Spoiled fruits and vegetables

Andrey Tatarinchik, a senior lecturer at the Department of Hygiene of the Institute of Preventive Medicine at Pirogov University, explained in an interview with TASS that high temperatures do not eliminate all risks associated with spoiled food. The primary danger lies not just in the bacteria themselves, but in the toxins they produce during their life cycle.

Why Heat Treatment Fails to Neutralize Toxins

While heat can kill live microorganisms, many bacterial toxins are thermostable, meaning they remain active and harmful even when heated to 100 degrees Celsius and above. The expert highlighted several key reasons why heat treatment is insufficient:

Staphylococcal Toxin Resistance: Toxins produced by Staphylococcus bacteria maintain their harmful properties even after thermal processing.

Toxins produced by Staphylococcus bacteria maintain their harmful properties even after thermal processing. Accumulation of Decomposition Products: Once processes like rotting or fat oxidation have begun, heating cannot reverse these chemical changes or restore the food's quality.

Once processes like rotting or fat oxidation have begun, heating cannot reverse these chemical changes or restore the food's quality. The Illusion of Safety: Frying may destroy live microbes, but the poisonous substances they have already accumulated remain in the dish.

"Additional processing of products cannot guarantee safety," the expert noted.

Common Risks in Home Cooking

As a practical example, Tatarinchik cited making curd pancakes (syrniki) from expired cottage cheese. Even though the mixture is cooked at high temperatures on a pan, the harmful substances present in the low-quality raw material can persist in the final product, potentially causing systemic intoxication.

The Reality of Expiration Dates

The expert emphasized that expiration dates are determined by manufacturers based on laboratory research. This date marks the period during which both taste and microbiological safety are guaranteed. Once this period ends, those safety guarantees are void.

Crucially, relying solely on sensory perception-smell, color, or taste-is unreliable. The absence of a foul odor or visible discoloration does not prove that a product is safe; pathogenic processes can occur invisibly while still posing a serious health threat.

Medical professionals strongly recommend completely avoiding the use of expired ingredients, regardless of whether they are intended for dishes that undergo heat treatment.