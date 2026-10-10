Shigellosis patterns shift toward sexual transmission and antibiotic resistance

U.S. medical professionals are raising alarms over shifting patterns in the transmission and characteristics of shigellosis, an acute intestinal infection caused by Shigella bacteria. According to a report by the New York Post, the disease is increasingly spreading through sexual contact and exhibiting significant resistance to current therapeutic methods.

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Traditionally classified as a gastrointestinal infection that affects the mucosal lining of the large intestine, shigellosis accounts for approximately 500,000 cases annually in the United States. Common symptoms include high fever, nausea, vomiting, intense abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, which often contains mucus or blood.

Experts note a concerning trend in the population affected; the infection is now actively circulating among adults, particularly men, via sexual transmission. However, the primary threat identified by physicians is the biological evolution of the pathogen, which is becoming less responsive to medication.

The emergence of multidrug-resistant strains means that antibiotics that were effective for decades are losing their efficacy. Data highlights a sharp increase in resistance: in 2011, 0% of strains were resistant to the five primary antibiotics used for treatment, whereas by 2023, this figure rose to 8.5%.

Regional data from California further underscores this trend. The frequency of highly resistant infection cases grew from a single instance in all of 2022 to monthly occurrences in the current period. Specialists warn that this bacterial adaptation makes the disease more difficult to treat and necessitates the development of new therapeutic approaches.