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Danish pharma innovation: Weight loss trial delivers stunning results

Health

Phase 2 clinical trials of petrelintide, a long-acting amylin agonist, have demonstrated weight loss of up to 9.8% in patients with obesity who do not have diabetes, according to results published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Пищеварительная система человека с бактериями и паразитами
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Пищеварительная система человека с бактериями и паразитами

Developed by the Danish company Zealand Pharma and an international consortium of researchers, petrelintide targets receptors in the brainstem to regulate appetite and glucose levels. Unlike some experimental peptides, this drug is being developed as a monotherapy rather than as a combination with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists.

The ZUPREME 1 trial was conducted across 32 centers in three countries and involved 485 adult patients. The participants had an average body weight of 107.1 kg and a mean BMI of 36.7 kg/m², with comorbidities including dyslipidemia or arterial hypertension. Participants were randomized into six groups receiving weekly subcutaneous injections of either a placebo or petrelintide at doses of 1, 2.5, 5, 7, or 9 mg.

By week 28, patients in the active therapy groups saw weight reductions between 7.9% and 9.8%, compared to 1.7% in the placebo group. The largest difference relative to the control group (8.1%) was observed at the 5 mg dose. By week 42, weight loss increased to between 8.7% and 10.7% of the initial weight-an absolute loss of 9.3 to 11.2 kg, compared to 1.9 kg in the placebo group.

Additional findings included a reduction in waist circumference by 7.9 to 10.8 cm and improvements in the lipid profile, specifically an increase in HDL cholesterol and a decrease in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation.

The researchers noted that petrelintide's efficacy is comparable to existing GLP-1 agonists, but with a different side-effect profile characterized by fewer severe gastrointestinal reactions. Adverse events occurred in 65-77% of the petrelintide groups and 69% of the placebo group, with most being mild. The rate of treatment discontinuation due to side effects did not differ statistically between the groups.

The only significant difference was nausea during the dose titration period, which affected 20% of those taking the drug versus 6% of the control group. Incidences of vomiting and diarrhea were similar across both active and control groups, ranging from 3% to 7%.

The study authors concluded that petrelintide provides clinically significant weight loss with tolerability close to that of a placebo, providing the basis for proceeding to Phase 3 trials.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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