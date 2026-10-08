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Breastfeeding with Medications: Abandoning Myths About Child Development

Health

A study published in JAMA Network Open suggests that breastfeeding while taking anticonvulsant medications does not negatively impact a child's verbal development or adaptive behavior by age six, when compared to children of healthy mothers.

Mother with newborn in the hospital
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Mother with newborn in the hospital

The research, led by Yi Li from Stanford University, focused on a critical concern for the estimated 12.5 million women of reproductive age living with epilepsy. Because of fears that anticonvulsant therapy might affect a child's development, many women in this group are less likely to start or maintain breastfeeding. Until recently, data confirming the safety of breastfeeding during such treatment remained limited.

Researchers analyzed a group of 273 children born to mothers with epilepsy and 84 children born to healthy women, with an average maternal age of 31. The study found that children's neuro-psychological development-specifically verbal speech and adaptive behavior-did not differ significantly regardless of whether the mother took anticonvulsants during lactation (p = 0.64 for both parameters).

Interestingly, the duration of breastfeeding emerged as a more significant factor than the medication itself. Children who were breastfed for six months or longer demonstrated higher scores in adaptive behavior compared to those who were not (p = 0.01), regardless of the mother's epilepsy status.

The study also highlighted disparities in breastfeeding habits based on the type of epilepsy. Mothers with generalized epilepsy (OR 0.53; p = 0.02) or mixed forms of the disease (OR 0.29; p = 0.02) were less likely to breastfeed for more than six months compared to those with focal epilepsy.

Further analysis revealed that while the positive impact of long-term breastfeeding was statistically significant in the combined monotherapy group (specifically those using lamotrigine and levetiracetam, p = 0.001), this effect was not observed in the polytherapy group. However, no overall difference in neurological development was found between children of mothers using monotherapy versus polytherapy.

The authors conclude that the primary driver of differences in child development was the duration of breastfeeding rather than the use of anticonvulsants. While these findings provide insight into the long-term safety of breastfeeding during treatment, researchers plan to validate these results with larger sample sizes. They also noted that risks associated with anticonvulsants during pregnancy-such as congenital anomalies, premature birth, or miscarriage-are more complex and vary by specific drug and dosage.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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