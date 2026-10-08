Сердце атакует без предупреждения: медики назвали симптомы, которые женщины принимают за простуду

Medical statistics indicate a concerning rise in female mortality due to delayed diagnosis of cardiovascular events. While heart disease is traditionally viewed as a male-centric issue, biological differences significantly influence how these conditions manifest and progress in women.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Heart pain

Before menopause, estrogen provides a protective effect by regulating cholesterol and maintaining arterial elasticity. In contrast, men typically face an increased risk of atherosclerotic plaque formation starting after age 40. However, women face unique vulnerabilities, including autoimmune pathologies and pregnancy-related complications that can aggressively impact the vascular walls.

According to cardiologist Natalya Grekova, cited by Penza-Press, ischemia in women often presents through atypical signs. These symptoms are frequently mistaken for indigestion, flu-like symptoms, or general fatigue, leading many women to ignore critical states where time is of the essence.

While men typically experience a "classic" heart attack characterized by intense substernal pain radiating to the jaw or left arm, accompanied by cold sweats and panic, women's symptoms differ. Common signs include sudden shortness of breath, acute weakness, nausea, or discomfort in the upper abdomen lasting more than 15 minutes. Grekova notes that these differences may be attributed to the smaller diameter of women's coronary arteries.

The window for effective intervention is narrow. "If there is the slightest suspicion of a heart attack, you have exactly 90 minutes-a therapeutic window during which doctors can dissolve a thrombus and save the heart muscle from death," Grekova stated.

Cardiologist Valeriy Klimov told Pravda.Ru that early diagnosis is critical, emphasizing that a heart attack does not always manifest as acute pain. Medical experts urge women to call emergency services immediately upon experiencing unexplained chest heaviness or a sudden loss of strength, rather than waiting for symptoms to intensify.