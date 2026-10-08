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Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics

Health

Histotripsy, a non-invasive method used to destroy liver tumors using focused sound waves, shows low rates of immediate procedural complications, but real-world data indicates that the safety of the treatment itself does not guarantee clinical benefit for all patient categories.

Hospital ward
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Hospital ward

Researchers from UVA Health analyzed outcomes of the method between 2023 and 2026, finding that 11% of 972 patients died within 30 days following the procedure.

The technique works by creating air bubbles within the affected liver tissue to destroy cancer cells. Because it is typically performed in outpatient settings, it allows patients to avoid hospitalization.

Earlier clinical trials involving carefully selected patient groups confirmed the technical efficacy and safety of the procedure, leading to its 2023 approval by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, large-scale observation of real-world practice has revealed a gap between the tolerability of the manipulation and the overall prognosis of the patients.

Nearly 70% of the cases involved patients with metastatic cancer that had spread to the liver from other organs, including the pancreas, meaning many patients were already living with advanced disease.

Allan Zung, a surgical oncologist and head of surgery at UVA Health, noted that the low rates of laboratory toxicity and complications suggest that deaths within the first month after the procedure are unlikely to be directly linked to the intervention itself. Instead, these outcomes were likely caused by the high overall disease burden and the advanced stage of the cancer.

The study's key finding is that the ability to safely perform therapy does not mean it will benefit every patient. For individuals with limited life expectancy, local action on the liver may not provide a significant advantage if the disease continues to progress in other parts of the body.

The researchers emphasize the importance of careful patient selection and timely application of the method to ensure that the innovative technology provides a real clinical effect rather than remaining merely a technical procedure.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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