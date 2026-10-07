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Over a third of adults unknowingly live risking heart attacks and strokes

Health

A large-scale study conducted by Oxford Population Health involving 1.4 million participants has revealed that more than one-third of adults live with high blood pressure, with the vast majority unaware of their condition.

Health monitoring
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Health monitoring

Arterial hypertension is recognized as a primary driver of premature mortality, strokes, and cardiovascular diseases globally. However, the research indicates a significant gap in both detection and the effectiveness of subsequent treatment.

Using World Health Organization (WHO) criteria, researchers defined hypertension as a systolic pressure of 140 mmHg or higher, a diastolic pressure of 90 mmHg or higher, or the current use of antihypertensive medication. The analysis uncovered several critical trends:

  • Prevalence: High blood pressure was detected in 37% of participants. The prevalence increases sharply with age, rising from 15% in the 18-39 age group to 71% in those over 80.
  • Gender Gap: Men were affected nearly 50% more frequently than women, with prevalence rates of 42% and 29%, respectively.
  • Lack of Awareness: Among those with hypertension, 59% had never received an official diagnosis or therapy.
  • Control Issues: Even among patients receiving medication, half continued to have blood pressure levels above the 140/90 mmHg threshold.

The study's authors suggest that current diagnostic protocols may delay necessary care. They note that requiring numerous repeat measurements before confirming a diagnosis or recommending lifestyle changes when medication is already required can waste critical time and increase the risk of complications.

Wenyu Liu, a medical statistician from Oxford, emphasized that this issue spans all demographic groups, noting that young people-who are rarely the focus of cardiologists-often already have elevated pressure. According to Liu, current detection strategies need to be revised to more actively seek out hidden cases.

Experts are calling for more proactive diagnostic methods. Rather than waiting for symptoms to appear or relying on incidental measurements during appointments, they propose considering the overall cardiovascular risk for each individual patient.

Professor Brian Williams of the British Heart Foundation highlighted that high blood pressure is a manageable risk factor. He stated that timely detection and the correct selection of therapy could prevent thousands of heart attacks and strokes worldwide. The researchers conclude that regular self-monitoring and annual preventive check-ups remain the most effective ways to protect the heart and blood vessels.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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