One leg swelling: dangerous thrombosis symptom ignored by many

Thrombosis is a dangerous condition characterized by the formation of blood clots (thrombi) within the blood vessels, which obstruct normal blood flow. According to Radion Tarnovsky, head of the hematology department at the Medicine JSC (Academician Roitberg Clinic), in an interview with Lenta. ru, the symptoms of this complication vary depending on the location of the clot.
The specialist highlights two particularly dangerous forms of the condition:
Radion Tarnovsky emphasizes that individuals experiencing these symptoms must seek immediate professional medical attention.
The hematologist also addressed common misconceptions regarding the diagnosis of vascular issues. He noted that there is no medical basis for attempting to assess health by observing the color of blood during a blood draw, or attributing periodic headaches and general fatigue to blood thickness.
Diagnosing a predisposition to thrombosis is a comprehensive process. If a patient has risk factors, a physician evaluates them collectively before ordering specific laboratory tests or instrumental examinations, such as vascular ultrasound.
Along with timely diagnosis, lifestyle adjustments play a significant role. Cardiologist Anastasia Poskakolova previously noted that reducing the intake of salt and products high in trans fats is recommended to lower the risk of cardiovascular catastrophes, including strokes.
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