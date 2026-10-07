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One leg swelling: dangerous thrombosis symptom ignored by many

Health

Thrombosis is a dangerous condition characterized by the formation of blood clots (thrombi) within the blood vessels, which obstruct normal blood flow. According to Radion Tarnovsky, head of the hematology department at the Medicine JSC (Academician Roitberg Clinic), in an interview with Lenta. ru, the symptoms of this complication vary depending on the location of the clot.

Examination of the patient's vessels
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Examination of the patient's vessels

Recognizing the Symptoms of Thrombosis

The specialist highlights two particularly dangerous forms of the condition:

  • Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT): Most commonly affecting the lower extremities. Key warning signs include swelling in only one leg or arm, a feeling of pressure, and pain. Additionally, the skin may change color (appearing bluish or crimson) and feel warm to the touch in the affected area.
  • Pulmonary Embolism (PE): A critical state occurring when a clot detaches and travels to the lungs. Symptoms include sudden shortness of breath, sharp chest pain, rapid heartbeat, severe weakness, and loss of consciousness.

Radion Tarnovsky emphasizes that individuals experiencing these symptoms must seek immediate professional medical attention.

Addressing the "Thick Blood" Myth

The hematologist also addressed common misconceptions regarding the diagnosis of vascular issues. He noted that there is no medical basis for attempting to assess health by observing the color of blood during a blood draw, or attributing periodic headaches and general fatigue to blood thickness.

Diagnosing a predisposition to thrombosis is a comprehensive process. If a patient has risk factors, a physician evaluates them collectively before ordering specific laboratory tests or instrumental examinations, such as vascular ultrasound.

Prevention and Lifestyle

Along with timely diagnosis, lifestyle adjustments play a significant role. Cardiologist Anastasia Poskakolova previously noted that reducing the intake of salt and products high in trans fats is recommended to lower the risk of cardiovascular catastrophes, including strokes.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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