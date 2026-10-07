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Women's peripheral artery disease often missed without classic leg pain

Health

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) frequently goes undiagnosed in women, significantly increasing the likelihood of critical cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, according to experts interviewed by The Washington Post.

Examination of the patient's vessels
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Examination of the patient's vessels

PAD occurs when atherosclerotic plaques build up in the arteries of the lower extremities. These deposits narrow the arterial lumen, obstructing normal blood flow to the tissues. Cardiologist Heather Gornik notes that the primary diagnostic challenge for women is the absence of a "classic" clinical presentation.

While intermittent claudication-specific calf pain that appears during walking and disappears after a short rest-is considered a traditional sign of arterial damage, specialists state that women rarely experience this particular symptom.

Vascular surgeon Mabel Chan emphasizes that the female body may react differently to impaired blood flow. Instead of overt pain, female patients often report:

  • Persistent fatigue in the legs;
  • Sensations of numbness or burning;
  • Throbbing or "shooting" pain;
  • Unexplained weakness in the limbs.

These signs are often misleading, as they can easily be mistaken for natural aging or symptoms of menopause, which may lead women to delay seeking medical assistance.

Doctors warn that PAD is not merely a localized issue affecting the legs, but a serious systemic cardiovascular disorder. Vascular surgeon Palma Shaw highlights a concerning correlation: the presence of this disease is associated with a sixfold increase in the risk of myocardial infarction. Additionally, the risk of stroke increases two to three times.

Early detection of impaired blood flow in the legs allows physicians to implement timely prevention strategies against more severe vascular catastrophes.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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