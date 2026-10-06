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FDA approves heart valve that grows with pediatric patients

Health

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Autus heart valve, an innovative device developed by Edwards designed to grow with pediatric patients. The valve aims to reduce the need for multiple repeat surgeries typically required as children outgrow standard prostheses.

The doctor examines the little patient
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ninel Andreichenko is licensed under All rights reserved
The doctor examines the little patient

Traditional artificial valves are fixed in size, necessitating surgical replacement as a child grows. The Autus valve addresses this through an adjustable diameter. The device is initially implanted at a size starting from 13 mm, suitable for preschool-aged children. As the patient grows, the valve can be expanded up to 22 mm-a size corresponding to adult norms. This expansion is performed via a minimally invasive balloon catheter procedure, avoiding the need for open-chest surgery.

Beyond its sizing, the Autus valve utilizes polymer leaflets. While traditional valves often use animal tissues, which can stiffen and wear out more quickly in children, the polymer material is intended to provide greater durability.

The technology is targeted at children born with severe congenital heart defects, specifically pulmonary valve stenosis (narrowing) or atresia (incomplete formation), conditions that impede blood flow from the heart to the lungs. In the United States, approximately 4,200 infants are born with these diagnoses annually.

The FDA's approval was based on a study involving 62 children. Short-term results indicated that no device-related complications occurred in the first month following surgery, and no repeat operations were required within six months. Additionally, hemodynamic indicators remained normal in 60 of the patients after six months of observation.

Despite these initial findings, long-term reliability remains to be determined. Researchers will continue to monitor the patient group for 10 years to evaluate the device's long-term performance.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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