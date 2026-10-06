World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Oxygen Starvation: Unusual cravings signal a critical lack of red blood cells

Health

Anemia occurs when the body lacks sufficient red blood cells or hemoglobin-the protein responsible for transporting oxygen. This deficiency leads to a state where bodily tissues effectively suffer from oxygen deprivation.

The doctor fills out the medical record in the intensive care unit
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The doctor fills out the medical record in the intensive care unit

According to high-category therapist Alexei Vodovozov, recognizing the signs of anemia is crucial, as the condition manifests through both universal symptoms and unusual behavioral changes.

Recognizing the Symptoms

While many people associate anemia with general fatigue, some indicators are more specific. A notable, though unusual, sign of iron deficiency is the development of pica-an irresistible craving to eat non-food substances, such as chalk or soil.

More common, universal symptoms include:

  • Persistent weakness and rapid onset of fatigue;
  • Poor tolerance for physical activity, often manifesting as shortness of breath or tachycardia during routine tasks;
  • Frequent dizziness;
  • Pronounced pallor of the skin and mucous membranes.

Common Types of Anemia

The causes of anemia vary, and Dr. Vodovozov identifies three of the most frequent forms:

Iron Deficiency Anemia: The most prevalent type. It can be caused by an inadequate diet, chronic blood loss, or gastrointestinal issues that prevent the body from absorbing iron. In severe cases, medical professionals may administer iron via intravenous infusion.

Vitamin Deficiency Anemia: This occurs due to a lack of vitamin B12 (cobalamin) or vitamin B9 (folic acid), both of which are essential for hemoglobin production. Some patients may suffer from a deficiency in both vitamins simultaneously.

Anemia of Chronic Disease: This form develops as a secondary effect of prolonged infections or chronic inflammatory processes, where the primary illness exhausts the body's resources, leading to a drop in hemoglobin.

While the general symptoms of anemia often overlap, the specific manifestations and severity depend on the underlying cause and the individual's overall health status.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital
Real life stories
Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Technologies and discoveries
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Popular
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle

The US is considering a major shift in its military strategy, potentially moving troops from Europe to intensify the fight against Latin American drug cartels, signaling a reorientation of defense priorities.

Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
Plant-Based PDRN in Cosmetics: Mechanism, Formulation, and Cumulative Results
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million Alexander Shtorm From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history Marina Lebedeva Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle Alexander Artamonov
Argentina's textile output falls 22% as machinery idle rates signal structural stagnation
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Last materials
Oxygen Starvation: Unusual cravings signal a critical lack of red blood cells
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Skin barrier limits: Why overloading skincare routines reduces efficacy
Cats read human emotions through learned association rather than instinct
Fan nozzles vs jet: Clearing efficiency
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
U.S. Refinery Utilization Hits 95% as North American Capacity Offsets Global Supply Deficits
81.8% of Argentines Say Salaries Fail to Keep Pace With Inflation
Kazakhstan's Buckwheat Imports Jump 18-Fold as Russian Surpluses Flood Market
India mediates Russia-Ukraine corridor for grain and fertiliser shipments
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.