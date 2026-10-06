Oxygen Starvation: Unusual cravings signal a critical lack of red blood cells

Anemia occurs when the body lacks sufficient red blood cells or hemoglobin-the protein responsible for transporting oxygen. This deficiency leads to a state where bodily tissues effectively suffer from oxygen deprivation.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The doctor fills out the medical record in the intensive care unit

According to high-category therapist Alexei Vodovozov, recognizing the signs of anemia is crucial, as the condition manifests through both universal symptoms and unusual behavioral changes.

Recognizing the Symptoms

While many people associate anemia with general fatigue, some indicators are more specific. A notable, though unusual, sign of iron deficiency is the development of pica-an irresistible craving to eat non-food substances, such as chalk or soil.

More common, universal symptoms include:

Persistent weakness and rapid onset of fatigue;

Poor tolerance for physical activity, often manifesting as shortness of breath or tachycardia during routine tasks;

Frequent dizziness;

Pronounced pallor of the skin and mucous membranes.

Common Types of Anemia

The causes of anemia vary, and Dr. Vodovozov identifies three of the most frequent forms:

Iron Deficiency Anemia: The most prevalent type. It can be caused by an inadequate diet, chronic blood loss, or gastrointestinal issues that prevent the body from absorbing iron. In severe cases, medical professionals may administer iron via intravenous infusion.

Vitamin Deficiency Anemia: This occurs due to a lack of vitamin B12 (cobalamin) or vitamin B9 (folic acid), both of which are essential for hemoglobin production. Some patients may suffer from a deficiency in both vitamins simultaneously.

Anemia of Chronic Disease: This form develops as a secondary effect of prolonged infections or chronic inflammatory processes, where the primary illness exhausts the body's resources, leading to a drop in hemoglobin.

While the general symptoms of anemia often overlap, the specific manifestations and severity depend on the underlying cause and the individual's overall health status.