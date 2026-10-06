Early morning heart attacks: The science behind dangerous 'dog hours'

Medical practitioners often refer to the hours between 3:00 AM and 5:00 AM as "dog hours," a period considered particularly dangerous for the cardiovascular system. According to Dr. Alexander Myasnikov, hospitals frequently see a spike in patients suffering from myocardial infarctions and pulmonary edema during these pre-dawn hours-a clinical observation supported by scientific research into biological rhythms.
The American Heart Association confirms that the risk of a heart attack increases significantly in the early morning. This phenomenon is driven by circadian rhythms-internal clocks that regulate the activity of nearly all cells, including those in the heart and blood vessels.
As the body transitions from sleep to wakefulness, several critical physiological changes occur:
Large-scale studies, such as ISAM, record peak incidence rates between 6:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Statistics indicate that heart attacks occur four times more frequently between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM than at midnight. Spanish researchers identified a statistical risk peak at 10:39 AM, while the minimum risk occurs at 4:28 AM.
However, timing does not always dictate severity. A 2025 study by Japanese medical researchers found no direct link between the hour the attack began and the extent of heart muscle damage or the patient's long-term prognosis.
Dr. Alexey Kurinny notes that while "dangerous hours" are not listed as an official risk factor in clinical guidelines, understanding circadian mechanisms can help in developing a more effective health protection strategy.
Key considerations include:
There is a slight discrepancy between the timing cited by clinicians (3:00 AM to 5:00 AM) and statistical data (6:00 AM to 12:00 PM). This is likely because "dog hours" mark the onset of the pathological process while the patient is still asleep. By the time symptoms become evident and emergency services are called, the time typically aligns with the statistical peaks of 8:00 AM or 10:00 AM.
Ultimately, the period when the body awakens is a window of maximum vulnerability, requiring careful attention to wellbeing and strict adherence to medical recommendations.
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