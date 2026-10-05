How sugar intake interacts with antibiotics to affect blood cancer patients' gut health

Researchers from the City of Hope National Medical Center, the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Sloan-Kettering), and NYU Grossman School of Medicine have published a five-year study in Nature examining the impact of diet and antibiotics on the gut microbiome of blood cancer patients.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sugar and bacterial DNA

The study involved analyzing over 1,000 gut microbiome samples and recording more than 40,000 meals from patients undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation. The goal was to determine how the interaction between dietary habits and antibiotic use affects the microbiota of immunocompromised individuals.

The findings indicate that broad-spectrum antibiotics suppress various groups of protective bacteria. This effect was significantly amplified by sugar consumption: for every 100 grams of sugary products consumed per day-roughly the equivalent of one large milkshake-there was an additional 24% decrease in bacterial diversity.

In patients with weakened immune systems, this combination of sugar intake and reduced bacterial diversity allowed potentially pathogenic bacteria, particularly enterococci, to colonize the gut more rapidly. For such patients, this increase in pathogens is associated with a higher risk of severe systemic infections and complications following transplantation.

To further investigate this mechanism, researchers conducted a parallel experiment on laboratory mice. The results showed that high sugar intake led to a sharp increase in pathogens only when combined with antibiotic treatment. In the control group, mice given a high-sugar diet without antibiotics did not exhibit the same dynamic, suggesting that while sugar alone does not cause this pathogenesis, it significantly exacerbates the microbiome imbalance triggered by medications.

These results have practical implications for hospital nutrition. In some countries, high-calorie sweet mixtures are frequently prescribed to severely immunocompromised patients to maintain body weight. The researchers suggest that limiting added sugars during antibiotic therapy could serve as a simple and accessible method to protect the microbiome and potentially reduce the risk of secondary infectious complications.