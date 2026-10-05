Flashes and floaters: The subtle signs your retina is detaching

Retinal detachment is a critical medical emergency occurring when the light-sensitive layer of cells at the back of the eye separates from its underlying vascular membrane. Because the retina relies on this connection for essential nutrients, separation leads to rapid cell death and can cause irreversible blindness if not treated immediately.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The ophthalmologist analyzes the tomogram of the retina on the monitor

Identifying the Symptoms

One of the most dangerous aspects of retinal detachment is that it is entirely painless. Detection depends solely on monitoring changes in visual perception. Experts highlight several warning signs that require urgent attention:

Sudden Flashes: The appearance of bright sparks or "lightning streaks," often most noticeable in the peripheral vision.

The appearance of bright sparks or "lightning streaks," often most noticeable in the peripheral vision. "Floaters": A sudden increase in the number of floating dots or web-like shapes in the field of vision, or the appearance of such spots for the first time.

A sudden increase in the number of floating dots or web-like shapes in the field of vision, or the appearance of such spots for the first time. The "Curtain" Effect: A sensation of a dark veil, gray shadow, or curtain descending over the vision from the side or top.

A sensation of a dark veil, gray shadow, or curtain descending over the vision from the side or top. Loss of Visual Fields: Once the shadow reaches the center, the ability to read or see fine details is lost as the central vision zone is affected.

Risk Factors

While retinal detachment can affect anyone, certain groups are at a higher risk, including:

Individuals with high degrees of myopia (nearsightedness).

Those who have experienced eye injuries or have undergone ocular surgeries, such as cataract or glaucoma procedures.

Patients with diagnosed retinal thinning (lattice degeneration).

People with a family history of retinal detachment.

Individuals with chronic inflammatory eye conditions.

Treatment and the Importance of Timing

Modern ophthalmic surgery provides several methods to reattach the retina, including laser therapy, cryopexy (freezing), the use of silicone oil plugs, or vitrectomy (removal of the vitreous body).

However, the possibility of recovering vision is heavily dependent on time. Specialist Shakhlo Makhamova emphasizes that if the detachment affects the central zone or if several days or weeks pass before intervention, full vision recovery becomes extremely difficult. Statistics indicate that surgical success rates are slightly above 50%, with the speed of medical consultation being the decisive factor. In these cases, every hour counts.