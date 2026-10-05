Retinal detachment is a critical medical emergency occurring when the light-sensitive layer of cells at the back of the eye separates from its underlying vascular membrane. Because the retina relies on this connection for essential nutrients, separation leads to rapid cell death and can cause irreversible blindness if not treated immediately.
One of the most dangerous aspects of retinal detachment is that it is entirely painless. Detection depends solely on monitoring changes in visual perception. Experts highlight several warning signs that require urgent attention:
While retinal detachment can affect anyone, certain groups are at a higher risk, including:
Modern ophthalmic surgery provides several methods to reattach the retina, including laser therapy, cryopexy (freezing), the use of silicone oil plugs, or vitrectomy (removal of the vitreous body).
However, the possibility of recovering vision is heavily dependent on time. Specialist Shakhlo Makhamova emphasizes that if the detachment affects the central zone or if several days or weeks pass before intervention, full vision recovery becomes extremely difficult. Statistics indicate that surgical success rates are slightly above 50%, with the speed of medical consultation being the decisive factor. In these cases, every hour counts.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Women aged 55+ outnumber men 60+ by 2.5 times, with only 26 men aged 95-99 versus 191 women, while the cohort of women aged 25-29 is just 14,695 compared to 28,553 aged 35-39.