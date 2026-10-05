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Reducing visceral fat may help slow brain aging and preserve brain volume

Health

Reducing visceral fat-the fat that accumulates around internal organs-may help slow brain aging, preserve brain volume, and maintain cognitive abilities, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Brain and cognitive maps visualization
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Brain and cognitive maps visualization

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University in Israel conducted a long-term study tracking several hundred participants, primarily men around the age of 60, over a period ranging from 5 to 16 years. The team compared changes in body mass and visceral fat levels with brain MRI scans and cognitive test results.

Visceral Fat vs. Overall Body Mass

The analysis revealed that the reduction of internal fat is more significant for brain health than a general decrease in body weight as measured by the Body Mass Index (BMI). The study found that an excess of visceral fat correlates with lower performance in memory and reasoning tests.

Conversely, a notable reduction in visceral fat was associated with the preservation of overall brain volume, as well as an increase in the volume of gray matter and the hippocampus, the region of the brain critical for memory processes.

The Role of Glucose

The researchers investigated the mechanisms through which fat deposits affect the central nervous system. They found that blood glucose levels-specifically fasting sugar levels-played a more central role in brain health changes than inflammation markers or "bad" cholesterol.

These findings support the medical hypothesis that visceral fat impairs cognitive function primarily by disrupting glucose metabolism. Consequently, reducing abdominal fat is a priority for long-term brain health.

Practical Implications

While visceral fat is already recognized as a risk factor for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease due to its role in chronic inflammation, this research adds structural brain impact to the list of negative effects.

The practical takeaway is that protecting cognitive functions during aging may depend less on radical overall weight loss and more on specifically reducing waist circumference. Experts note that this can be achieved through dietary adjustments and regular physical activity, adding that visceral fat typically decreases first when adopting a healthier lifestyle.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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