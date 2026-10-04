The Great Egg Debate: Why Health Experts Are Rethinking Restrictions

For decades, eggs were labeled as "cholesterol bombs," leading nutritionists to recommend limiting consumption to just two or three per week to protect cardiovascular health. However, contemporary scientific data suggests a need to reconsider these restrictions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Fried eggs with bread

The Cholesterol Myth vs. Physiological Reality

A medium-sized egg contains approximately 180-200 mg of cholesterol. While it was previously believed that dietary cholesterol directly caused arterial clogging, human physiology operates via self-regulation: when cholesterol intake from food increases, the liver reduces its own natural production.

Research indicates that dietary cholesterol from eggs has a minimal impact on blood markers for most individuals. The primary risk factor is not eggs themselves, but saturated fats-of which eggs contain very little (about 1.5 g per egg). In contrast, saturated fats found in fatty meats, butter, and fast food are the primary drivers of increased "bad" LDL cholesterol.

What the Evidence Shows

Recent large-scale observations highlight the potential benefits of eggs for the cardiovascular system:

Longevity and Heart Health: A six-year study by Monash University (Australia) involving adults over 70 found that eating 1-6 eggs per week was associated with a 15% reduction in all-cause mortality and a nearly one-third reduction in deaths from heart-related pathologies.

A six-year study by Monash University (Australia) involving adults over 70 found that eating 1-6 eggs per week was associated with a 15% reduction in all-cause mortality and a nearly one-third reduction in deaths from heart-related pathologies. Cholesterol Balance: A 2025 Japanese meta-analysis confirmed that while eggs may raise both "bad" and "good" cholesterol in healthy individuals, the overall balance-a critical marker for vascular health-remains normal.

A 2025 Japanese meta-analysis confirmed that while eggs may raise both "bad" and "good" cholesterol in healthy individuals, the overall balance-a critical marker for vascular health-remains normal. Patients with Heart Disease: Data analyzed from 1.7 million people showed that consuming one egg per day did not worsen the condition of patients already living with heart disease.

Risk Groups and Limitations

Despite the general benefits, certain populations require a more individualized approach. Approximately 30% of the population are "hyper-responders" whose blood cholesterol levels rise significantly in response to dietary intake, often due to genetics (such as the ApoE4 gene variant).

Additionally, a 2025 study found that individuals who have suffered a stroke should not exceed one egg per day, as excessive consumption in this specific group was linked to increased risks.

Nutritional Advantages

Beyond protein, eggs provide several essential nutrients:

Neurological Support: Eggs are rich in choline, which is vital for brain function and the synthesis of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter. Choline deficiency can lead to impaired memory and concentration.

Eggs are rich in choline, which is vital for brain function and the synthesis of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter. Choline deficiency can lead to impaired memory and concentration. Vision Protection: Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants protect the retina from cataracts and age-related changes, and they are absorbed more efficiently from eggs than from supplements or vegetables.

Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants protect the retina from cataracts and age-related changes, and they are absorbed more efficiently from eggs than from supplements or vegetables. High-Quality Protein: Egg protein is considered a gold standard for amino acid composition, offering high bioavailability and prolonged satiety, which can assist in weight management.

Practical Integration into Diet

The health impact of eggs depends largely on the dietary context. While eggs fried in butter with bacon contribute excessive calories and harmful fats, pairing eggs with vegetable salads, avocado, and whole-grain bread provides an optimal breakfast for most people.