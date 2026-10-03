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Beyond Weight Loss: GLP-1 drugs reveal surprising impact on nails and scalp

Health

New data presented at the EADV Congress in Vienna suggest a link between the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy), and changes to the nails and hair.

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Photo: скриншот by Marina Lebedeva, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
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The study compared 575 patients receiving GLP-1 therapy with a control group of 1,329 individuals who shared similar diagnoses (obesity and type 2 diabetes) but were not taking these medications. The participant pool spanned the United States, France, Brazil, and Mexico.

Researchers observed a significant disparity in nail health between the two groups. Nail plate detachment occurred in 39% of those on GLP-1 therapy, compared to 9% in the control group. Changes in nail color were reported by 46% of users versus 17% of the control group. Overall, nail-related complaints were reported by 66% of the treatment group and 53% of the control group.

To determine if these changes were simply a byproduct of weight loss, experts analyzed data specifically from patients who lost weight. The differences remained significant. Furthermore, the risk remained two to three times higher for GLP-1 users even after adjusting for nutrient deficiencies and existing dermatological conditions.

The study also noted effects on hair. Unusual hair loss (alopecia) was reported by 50% of the GLP-1 group compared to 34% of the control. Additionally, a loss of hair volume or density was noted in 42% of users versus 19% of the control group. These symptoms were frequently accompanied by scalp redness, itching, or peeling.

The authors caution that correlation does not equal causation. Charles Tayib noted that not all changes observed during GLP-1 treatment are necessarily caused by the medication itself. However, the statistical link is strong enough that dermatologists are now encouraged to include these factors in clinical monitoring.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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