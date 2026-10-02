Transplanted organs may synchronize biological age with the recipient's body

Researchers from Harvard Medical School have discovered that transplanted organs can synchronize their biological age with that of the recipient's body. The findings, published as a preprint in the journal Nature, suggest that the systemic environment of the recipient may influence the biological age of the donor organ, potentially challenging current strict age limits for donor hearts.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The doctor adjusts the Holter device on the patient's belt

Led by Jesse Poganik, the research team conducted experiments on mice by transplanting hearts between subjects of different ages. To monitor changes at the cellular level, the scientists employed "epigenetic clocks," a method that estimates the biological age of tissue based on chemical modifications in DNA.

The results indicated that the condition of the organ was directly dependent on its surrounding environment: hearts from older mice transplanted into younger recipients showed signs of biological rejuvenation, while young organs transplanted into older mice began to age more rapidly.

The team also observed changes in mitochondria. In older hearts placed in young organisms, there was a notable increase in the activity of genes responsible for energy metabolism, indicating a partial restoration of tissue functions.

To determine if these observations apply to humans, the authors analyzed archived heart biopsy data from 11 patients. The analysis confirmed that the biological aging level of the transplant closely correlates with the age of the recipient. Furthermore, a review of hundreds of other clinical cases showed that the recipient's overall health indicators-such as endurance and maximum oxygen consumption (VO2 max)-depend more on the patient's own age than on the age of the donor.

"These results suggest that the systemic environment of a young organism can reverse some aspects of biological aging, although other changes may remain irreversible," explained lead author Jesse Poganik.

The study concludes that donor age may not be as critical a factor as previously believed, which could be significant given the global shortage of donor organs. However, the researchers emphasized that the work is currently in the stage of scientific discussion; while factors such as young blood and hormonal backgrounds can "invigorate" an older organ, it is not yet possible to completely erase all traces of aging from the tissues.