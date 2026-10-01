The heart's companion: Why juices can't compare to fresh fruits

Whole fruits offer superior protection for the heart and blood vessels compared to fruit juices, according to a comprehensive study by researchers at the University of North Dakota. The findings, which analyzed data from 371,000 individuals, were published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN).

Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Рubliс domain Healthy fruits

Investigating Diet and Cardiovascular Health

The research team examined the relationship between dietary habits and the incidence of hypertension, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, and heart attacks. Their analysis incorporated crucial demographic and lifestyle factors, including participants' age, income, education level, and the presence of adverse habits.

Whole Fruits vs. Juices: A Clear Distinction

The study's results revealed a significant correlation: individuals who consumed whole fruits infrequently were more likely to develop cardiovascular pathologies. In contrast, the consumption of 100% fruit juices did not yield a comparable protective effect. Researchers were unable to establish a consistent link between fruit juice intake and a reduced risk of these conditions.

Key Factors Driving Fruit's Protective Power

The researchers identified three primary reasons for the distinct health benefits of whole fruits:

Dietary Fiber: Fruit juices largely lack fiber, a critical component found abundantly in whole fruits. The presence of fiber in whole fruits slows down sugar absorption, thereby preventing abrupt spikes in blood glucose levels.

Fruit juices largely lack fiber, a critical component found abundantly in whole fruits. The presence of fiber in whole fruits slows down sugar absorption, thereby preventing abrupt spikes in blood glucose levels. Polyphenols: These biologically active compounds are better preserved in their natural, unprocessed state within whole fruits. Their absorption and utilization by the body also differ significantly compared to their presence in processed juices.

These biologically active compounds are better preserved in their natural, unprocessed state within whole fruits. Their absorption and utilization by the body also differ significantly compared to their presence in processed juices. Satiety: Whole fruits contribute to a greater sense of fullness and help control appetite more effectively than liquid calories found in juices.

While the study authors acknowledge that fruit juices can be part of a balanced diet, they emphasize that these beverages cannot substitute for the consumption of fresh fruits in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.