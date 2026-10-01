Whole fruits offer superior protection for the heart and blood vessels compared to fruit juices, according to a comprehensive study by researchers at the University of North Dakota. The findings, which analyzed data from 371,000 individuals, were published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN).
The research team examined the relationship between dietary habits and the incidence of hypertension, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, and heart attacks. Their analysis incorporated crucial demographic and lifestyle factors, including participants' age, income, education level, and the presence of adverse habits.
The study's results revealed a significant correlation: individuals who consumed whole fruits infrequently were more likely to develop cardiovascular pathologies. In contrast, the consumption of 100% fruit juices did not yield a comparable protective effect. Researchers were unable to establish a consistent link between fruit juice intake and a reduced risk of these conditions.
The researchers identified three primary reasons for the distinct health benefits of whole fruits:
While the study authors acknowledge that fruit juices can be part of a balanced diet, they emphasize that these beverages cannot substitute for the consumption of fresh fruits in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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