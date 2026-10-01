How heart rhythm disorders may increase risks of obesity and stroke

Cardiac arrhythmias, characterized by disruptions in the heart's electrical conduction system, can range from benign pauses to critical conditions that increase metabolic risks, including obesity.
Clinical practice identifies several primary forms of arrhythmia based on pulse rate and electrical activity:
Cardiologist Artur Glumskov warns against ignoring symptoms such as sudden vision darkening, shortness of breath, and pressure behind the breastbone. According to Glumskov, every minute without resuscitation reduces the probability of survival by approximately 10%.
Physicians diagnose arrhythmias using ECGs, Holter monitors, ultrasound, and stress tests. Treatment is individualized and may include lifestyle adjustments or medication, such as anticoagulants.
For complex cases, surgeons use radiofrequency catheter ablation. This minimally invasive procedure involves inserting a catheter through a blood vessel to destroy the specific tissue area generating pathological impulses. In cases of critically low heart rates, patients may receive implanted pacemakers or defibrillators to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.
Therapist Anna Kuznetsova told Pravda. Ru that many rhythm disorders can be corrected in early stages by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. She cautioned that using "heart drops" for self-treatment only masks the underlying issue.
Reducing arrhythmia risks involves maintaining a stable lifestyle through adequate sleep, smoking cessation, and moderate physical activity, such as swimming or walking. Regular blood sugar monitoring and maintaining proper hydration are also recommended to minimize risk.
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