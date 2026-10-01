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How heart rhythm disorders may increase risks of obesity and stroke

Health

Cardiac arrhythmias, characterized by disruptions in the heart's electrical conduction system, can range from benign pauses to critical conditions that increase metabolic risks, including obesity.

Human heart visualization
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Aleksey Polyakov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Human heart visualization

Types of Heart Rhythm Disorders

Clinical practice identifies several primary forms of arrhythmia based on pulse rate and electrical activity:

  • Tachycardia: A resting heart rate exceeding 100 beats per minute, often accompanied by chest pain and weakness.
  • Bradycardia: A heart rate of 50 beats per minute or lower. If paired with fainting or cold sweats, it indicates the heart cannot meet the body's demands.
  • Atrial Fibrillation: Considered the most dangerous form, where chaotic electrical activity can reach 600 impulses per minute, significantly increasing the risk of blood clots and stroke.
  • Extrasystole and Blockages: Extrasystole manifests as premature beats or "skipped" beats, while blockages occur when electrical impulses slow down as they pass through cardiac tissues.

Cardiologist Artur Glumskov warns against ignoring symptoms such as sudden vision darkening, shortness of breath, and pressure behind the breastbone. According to Glumskov, every minute without resuscitation reduces the probability of survival by approximately 10%.

Diagnostics and Treatment Options

Physicians diagnose arrhythmias using ECGs, Holter monitors, ultrasound, and stress tests. Treatment is individualized and may include lifestyle adjustments or medication, such as anticoagulants.

For complex cases, surgeons use radiofrequency catheter ablation. This minimally invasive procedure involves inserting a catheter through a blood vessel to destroy the specific tissue area generating pathological impulses. In cases of critically low heart rates, patients may receive implanted pacemakers or defibrillators to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova told Pravda. Ru that many rhythm disorders can be corrected in early stages by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. She cautioned that using "heart drops" for self-treatment only masks the underlying issue.

Prevention

Reducing arrhythmia risks involves maintaining a stable lifestyle through adequate sleep, smoking cessation, and moderate physical activity, such as swimming or walking. Regular blood sugar monitoring and maintaining proper hydration are also recommended to minimize risk.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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