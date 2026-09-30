How excess body fat impacts women's health across different life stages

Excess body fat in women functions as an independent endocrine organ, synthesizing hormones and bioactive substances that significantly impact physiology at different life stages. These effects range from developmental disruptions in adolescence to vascular emergencies in old age.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Weight gain after the diet

Adolescence: Hormonal Shifts and Psychological Strain

Excess weight can disrupt the normal course of puberty in girls, often leading to an earlier onset and prolonged period of sexual maturation. The heightened activity of adipose tissue can trigger early hypertension, fatty liver degeneration, and type 2 diabetes. A particularly dangerous complication is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which severely imbalances hormones.

This physiological challenge is compounded by psychological pressure. Excess weight during adolescence frequently contributes to anxiety and depressive states. In such cases, simple diets are insufficient; medical intervention to stabilize hormonal balance is necessary.

Reproductive Age: Fertility and Pregnancy Risks

Excess body fat creates both chemical and mechanical barriers to conception, leading to ovarian dysfunction and menstrual irregularities. During pregnancy, the risks escalate, increasing the likelihood of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and miscarriage. Pathological changes in the mother's body can also affect the fetus's genetic programming, potentially resulting in congenital abnormalities.

Postpartum, the low-grade inflammation sustained by adipose tissue can evolve into severe metabolic syndrome, exacerbated by stress and sleep deprivation.

Perimenopause: A Threat to Cardiovascular Health

During the menopausal transition, fat redistributes to the abdominal area. This visceral obesity aggressively impacts arteries, making excess weight a more significant risk factor for heart attack in this period than smoking.

Metabolic disturbances affect the entire vascular system, sometimes manifesting as unexplained subcutaneous bruising. Furthermore, fat accumulation intensifies autonomic symptoms like hot flashes and insomnia.

Elderly Age: Sarcopenia and Oncological Concerns

After menopause, fat depots become a primary source of estrogen. Elevated levels stimulate the growth of endometrial, kidney, and breast tumors. Concurrently, sarcopenia develops—a condition where muscle fibers are replaced by fat cells.

This leads to muscle weakness, frequent falls, and fractures. A high Body Mass Index (BMI) also accelerates the progression of spinal hernias and protrusions. To avoid disability and bladder dysfunction, maintaining muscle mass through protein-rich nutrition and physical activity is critically important for women in this age group.

Treatment and Metabolic Control

Obesity is recognized as a chronic pathology. Conservative treatment focuses on achieving a stable caloric deficit of 500-750 kcal per day, coupled with a high protein intake. Physical activity should prioritize muscle strengthening, as muscles are crucial for glucose utilization.

When dietary changes prove insufficient, medical treatments or bariatric surgery may be employed. However, rapid weight loss following surgery necessitates close medical supervision to prevent micronutrient deficiencies and skin complications.

Age Group Primary Risks Adolescent Premature puberty, PCOS, depressive states Reproductive Infertility, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes Perimenopausal Visceral obesity, heart attack risk, severe insomnia Elderly Hormone-dependent cancer, sarcopenia, bone fractures

Frequently Asked Questions

Does weight depend solely on diet?

No. Weight management is a multifaceted process where diet is only one component. Genetics, hormones, and psycho-emotional state also play significant roles.

Why does weight increase faster during menopause?

A decline in estrogen levels restructures metabolism. The body begins to actively accumulate visceral fat in the abdominal area, which is resistant to standard weight loss methods.

How does fat promote cancer?

Excess adipose tissue sustains systemic inflammation and produces elevated levels of estrogen, which can stimulate the growth of breast and endometrial tumors.

Is it possible to lose weight through exercise alone?

Exercise is vital for heart and muscle health, but significant weight reduction is not achievable without calorie control and normalization of sleep patterns, which regulate the hormones leptin and ghrelin.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.