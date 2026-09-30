Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases

Infection is a root cause for approximately 12% of all new cancer diagnoses worldwide, according to a comprehensive study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published in *The Lancet Oncology*. The research indicates that viruses and bacteria are responsible for triggering an estimated 2.3 million new oncology cases annually.
The IARC study pinpointed five primary pathogens that drive the majority of cancer cases linked to infection:
The findings underscore that a substantial portion of these infection-related malignancies can be prevented through three key public health interventions. Vaccination programs targeting HPV and Hepatitis B are crucial for building immunity against viruses directly implicated in cancer development. Regular screening plays a vital role in detecting infections and precancerous changes at their earliest and most treatable stages.
Furthermore, targeted medical treatments are essential. This includes specific therapies to eradicate *Helicobacter pylori* and modern protocols for managing chronic hepatitis infections. These interventions significantly reduce the risk of cellular transformation into malignant tumors.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original English-language publication in The Lancet Oncology.
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