Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases

Infection is a root cause for approximately 12% of all new cancer diagnoses worldwide, according to a comprehensive study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published in *The Lancet Oncology*. The research indicates that viruses and bacteria are responsible for triggering an estimated 2.3 million new oncology cases annually.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Поляков, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Epigenetic studies of immunity

Key Pathogens Identified

The IARC study pinpointed five primary pathogens that drive the majority of cancer cases linked to infection:

Helicobacter pylori: Linked to 760,000 stomach cancer cases.

Linked to 760,000 stomach cancer cases. Human Papillomavirus (HPV): Associated with 750,000 tumors.

Associated with 750,000 tumors. Hepatitis B Virus (HBV): Responsible for 360,000 cases.

Responsible for 360,000 cases. Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV): Linked to 260,000 diagnoses.

Linked to 260,000 diagnoses. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Associated with 160,000 cases.

Prevention Strategies Highlighted

The findings underscore that a substantial portion of these infection-related malignancies can be prevented through three key public health interventions. Vaccination programs targeting HPV and Hepatitis B are crucial for building immunity against viruses directly implicated in cancer development. Regular screening plays a vital role in detecting infections and precancerous changes at their earliest and most treatable stages.

Furthermore, targeted medical treatments are essential. This includes specific therapies to eradicate *Helicobacter pylori* and modern protocols for managing chronic hepatitis infections. These interventions significantly reduce the risk of cellular transformation into malignant tumors.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original English-language publication in The Lancet Oncology.