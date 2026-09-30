Semaglutide does not increase pancreatic cancer risk in large study

Semaglutide does not increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, according to an analysis of nearly 100,000 patients with type 2 diabetes. The findings were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) conference in Milan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dennis Sylvester Hurd, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Ozempic (53899794358)

Led by Einstein Karlstad of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the study compared patients using semaglutide against those treated with other standard glucose-lowering therapies, including insulin, SGLT2 inhibitors, and sulfonylureas. The researchers found no statistically significant difference in cancer rates between the groups. Specifically, the semaglutide group recorded 131 cases per 167,399 person-years, while the control groups recorded 123 cases per 140,306 person-years. These results remained consistent across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, regardless of the dose or duration of treatment.

The study addresses long-standing safety concerns regarding GLP-1 receptor agonists. Previous hypotheses suggested these drugs might stimulate tissue growth, potentially increasing cancer risk. However, the researchers note that while diabetes and obesity independently increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, the weight loss and blood sugar control provided by GLP-1 agonists may actually offer a protective effect.

The findings align with a previous review published in the journal Gut Liver. While isolated reports of cancer have appeared in FDA data, researchers argue such reports often lack context regarding the patients' overall health. Meta-analyses of randomized trials have not confirmed a link to oncology; some have even indicated a reduction in risk.

Experts point out one limitation: most studies have spanned only three to seven years. Because invasive pancreatic cancer can take more than a decade to develop, long-term effects require continued observation.

Separately, GLP-1 therapies may demonstrate a broader anti-tumor effect. Data published in Annals of Oncology* involving 230,000 overweight individuals without diabetes showed that GLP-1 therapy reduced the risk of 13 obesity-related cancers by 41% compared to those using only diet and exercise for weight loss.