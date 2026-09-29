'Forest bathing': Why some forest types may trigger blood pressure spikes

Forest walks, known in Japan as shinrin-yoku or "forest bathing," are more than just leisure. Silvotherapy is based on the physiological impact of plant aerosols, which can lower cortisol levels and stabilize blood pressure.
The benefits of spending time among trees stem from volatile organic compounds. Phytoncides, such as pinene and limonene, act as natural antioxidants. Once they enter the bloodstream through the lungs, they help reduce inflammation and mental tension. Additionally, high concentrations of negative ions help correct heart rate variability, aiding recovery from chronic fatigue and sleep deprivation.
"The forest environment reduces the load on the sympathetic nervous system. While it does not replace traditional medical treatment, it creates conditions where the body responds more effectively to therapy," says general practitioner Elena Morozova.
Different types of forests provide different physiological effects:
"A pine forest in the heat can be a trap for those with hypertension. If you feel dizziness or heaviness in the back of your head, you must stop the walk immediately," warns cardiologist Valeriy Klimov.
Additionally, some people may react poorly to poplars or lilacs, experiencing apathy or a feeling of shortness of breath due to reduced bronchial permeability.
Dosage and Practical Application
To trigger initial health benefits, 20 to 30 minutes in the forest is sufficient. A full therapeutic cycle requires at least two hours per week.
However, "overdosing" on phytoncides is possible, manifesting as migraines or insomnia. Those with bronchial asthma should be particularly cautious. Unlike urban parks, wild forests contain a concentrated cocktail of biological agents that require a gradual adaptation period."Natural environments are far more active than city parks due to the biodiversity of soil bacteria and plants. This is a powerful stimulus for the immune system, but it requires gradual acclimation, similar to hardening procedures," explains therapist Anna Kuznetsova.
Quick Reference Guide
Forest Type Health Impact Birch Maximum air purity; supports kidney health and hypertension management. Pine Antibacterial effects; risk of blood pressure spikes during heatwaves. Oak Post-illness recovery; antiseptic properties. Poplar/Lilac Potential energy drop; possible reduction in lung capacity.
Contraindications: Professional medical caution is advised for individuals with decompensated ischemic heart disease, severe bronchial asthma, or acute kidney diseases.
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