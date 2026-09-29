'Forest bathing': Why some forest types may trigger blood pressure spikes

Forest walks, known in Japan as shinrin-yoku or "forest bathing," are more than just leisure. Silvotherapy is based on the physiological impact of plant aerosols, which can lower cortisol levels and stabilize blood pressure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Forest path in a pine forest

How Forest Air Affects the Body

The benefits of spending time among trees stem from volatile organic compounds. Phytoncides, such as pinene and limonene, act as natural antioxidants. Once they enter the bloodstream through the lungs, they help reduce inflammation and mental tension. Additionally, high concentrations of negative ions help correct heart rate variability, aiding recovery from chronic fatigue and sleep deprivation.

"The forest environment reduces the load on the sympathetic nervous system. While it does not replace traditional medical treatment, it creates conditions where the body responds more effectively to therapy," says general practitioner Elena Morozova.

Choosing the Right Forest: Benefits and Risks

Different types of forests provide different physiological effects:

Birch Groves: These are among the cleanest environments. One cubic meter of air in a birch forest contains 400-450 microorganisms-lower than the sanitary limits for surgical blocks (up to 500 units). This low antigen load is ideal for people with hypertension or kidney pathologies.

These are among the cleanest environments. One cubic meter of air in a birch forest contains 400-450 microorganisms-lower than the sanitary limits for surgical blocks (up to 500 units). This low antigen load is ideal for people with hypertension or kidney pathologies. Oak Forests: Recommended for rehabilitation after long illnesses. Oak leaves and bark release tannins and catechins, which suppress inflammation by creating a protective film on mucous membranes.

Recommended for rehabilitation after long illnesses. Oak leaves and bark release tannins and catechins, which suppress inflammation by creating a protective film on mucous membranes. Coniferous Forests (Pine and Juniper): While rich in natural antibiotics, these forests can be risky for people with heart conditions. In mid-summer heat, the concentration of terpenes and resinous substances peaks, which may cause blood vessels to spasm and blood pressure to spike.