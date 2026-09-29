World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

'Forest bathing': Why some forest types may trigger blood pressure spikes

Health

Forest walks, known in Japan as shinrin-yoku or "forest bathing," are more than just leisure. Silvotherapy is based on the physiological impact of plant aerosols, which can lower cortisol levels and stabilize blood pressure.

Forest path in a pine forest
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Forest path in a pine forest

How Forest Air Affects the Body

The benefits of spending time among trees stem from volatile organic compounds. Phytoncides, such as pinene and limonene, act as natural antioxidants. Once they enter the bloodstream through the lungs, they help reduce inflammation and mental tension. Additionally, high concentrations of negative ions help correct heart rate variability, aiding recovery from chronic fatigue and sleep deprivation.

"The forest environment reduces the load on the sympathetic nervous system. While it does not replace traditional medical treatment, it creates conditions where the body responds more effectively to therapy," says general practitioner Elena Morozova.

Choosing the Right Forest: Benefits and Risks

Different types of forests provide different physiological effects:

  • Birch Groves: These are among the cleanest environments. One cubic meter of air in a birch forest contains 400-450 microorganisms-lower than the sanitary limits for surgical blocks (up to 500 units). This low antigen load is ideal for people with hypertension or kidney pathologies.
  • Oak Forests: Recommended for rehabilitation after long illnesses. Oak leaves and bark release tannins and catechins, which suppress inflammation by creating a protective film on mucous membranes.
  • Coniferous Forests (Pine and Juniper): While rich in natural antibiotics, these forests can be risky for people with heart conditions. In mid-summer heat, the concentration of terpenes and resinous substances peaks, which may cause blood vessels to spasm and blood pressure to spike.
"A pine forest in the heat can be a trap for those with hypertension. If you feel dizziness or heaviness in the back of your head, you must stop the walk immediately," warns cardiologist Valeriy Klimov.

Additionally, some people may react poorly to poplars or lilacs, experiencing apathy or a feeling of shortness of breath due to reduced bronchial permeability.

Dosage and Practical Application

To trigger initial health benefits, 20 to 30 minutes in the forest is sufficient. A full therapeutic cycle requires at least two hours per week.

However, "overdosing" on phytoncides is possible, manifesting as migraines or insomnia. Those with bronchial asthma should be particularly cautious. Unlike urban parks, wild forests contain a concentrated cocktail of biological agents that require a gradual adaptation period.

"Natural environments are far more active than city parks due to the biodiversity of soil bacteria and plants. This is a powerful stimulus for the immune system, but it requires gradual acclimation, similar to hardening procedures," explains therapist Anna Kuznetsova.

Quick Reference Guide

Forest Type Health Impact
Birch Maximum air purity; supports kidney health and hypertension management.
Pine Antibacterial effects; risk of blood pressure spikes during heatwaves.
Oak Post-illness recovery; antiseptic properties.
Poplar/Lilac Potential energy drop; possible reduction in lung capacity.

Contraindications: Professional medical caution is advised for individuals with decompensated ischemic heart disease, severe bronchial asthma, or acute kidney diseases.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
World
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
Europe
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
Planet Earth
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
Popular
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council

Russia will block Germany's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, citing Berlin's failure to uphold the Minsk agreements and current military growth.

Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president Lyuba Lulko Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel Andrey Mihayloff USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes Alexander Shtorm
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
Last materials
Penguin bone finds reveal 19th-century fat harvesting industry
China's EV battery rules shift safety from software alarms to physical containment
Warm Currents Shift Species Composition in the Sea of Okhotsk
India to mandate social media ban for under-18s via IT Rules amendment
Pasta alla Norma: Maintaining Eggplant Structure Through Separate Roasting
Salt Neutralizes Coffee Bitterness via Sodium Receptor Competition
Using Plastic Bags to Restore White Fabrics
Japanese fox populations offer a genetic lifeline for Russia's Medny Island subspecies
Soviet pantry staples: Marinated cucumbers that snap back to childhood
Uzbekistan outpaces Kazakhstan in Asian auto production rankings
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.