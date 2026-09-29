Smoking during pregnancy: Research reveals link to impaired brain growth

Prenatal nicotine exposure impairs the growth of the fetal visual cortex, according to research conducted by Tomasz Paus and colleagues at the Saint-Justine center in Montreal. The findings suggest that nicotine specifically targets the mechanisms responsible for developing the visual system rather than affecting the brain uniformly.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pregnancy and smoking

The development of the visual cortex relies on spontaneous electrical waves generated by the retina. These signals travel to the brain to stimulate the proliferation of progenitor cells. Nicotine disrupts this transmission, which inhibits tissue development.

Researchers first analyzed data from 27,000 adults via a British biobank. MRI scans revealed that individuals whose mothers smoked during pregnancy had a smaller overall cortical area, with the most significant reduction occurring in the visual cortex.

The team further validated these results in a study of 944 adolescents. While the general cortical area showed no difference in this group, the surface area of the visual region was significantly smaller in children of smoking mothers. This effect remained consistent in a sibling comparison: in 11 out of 18 pairs of sisters where only one was exposed to tobacco smoke in utero, the exposed sister had a smaller visual cortex.

To identify the biological cause, the scientists conducted genetic analysis on the biobank participants and studied mice with modified nicotine receptors. The data showed that rare genetic variants reducing the function of specific retinal genes led to a diminished visual cortex only in those whose mothers had smoked.

Virtual modeling of brain development confirmed that nicotine interferes with the proliferation of inhibitory neurons and intermediate progenitor cells. This process weakens the signals sent from the retina to the brain, physically limiting the growth of the visual cortex. The researchers also noted that prenatal exposure to tobacco smoke is associated with an increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis later in life.