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Sleep apnea: Cardiologists identify severe heart risks from nighttime breathing pauses

Health

Snoring, often dismissed as a mere domestic annoyance that disturbs a partner's sleep, can mask a serious condition: obstructive sleep apnea. This sleep disorder is characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing.

Night apnea in a man
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Night apnea in a man

Recognizing Dangerous Snoring

The primary danger lies not in the sound of snoring itself, but in the pauses that punctuate it. Diagnosis typically involves polysomnography, an overnight sleep study conducted in a clinic. During this procedure, sensors monitor brain activity, heart function, and blood oxygen levels.

Polysomnography is crucial for distinguishing normal snoring from sleep apnea. If the number of breathing cessations per hour exceeds a certain threshold, the body is forced to work overtime to compensate for oxygen deficits. This places a critical strain on internal organs.

Understanding the Causes of Apnea

Several risk factors, largely linked to lifestyle and aging, contribute to the development of sleep apnea:

  • Age-related changes: As people age, the tissues in the nasopharynx lose elasticity, and enlarged tonsils or adenoids, potentially exacerbated by past illnesses, can obstruct the airway.
  • Excess weight: Adipose tissue accumulation around the neck narrows the pharyngeal passage. When lying down, soft tissues can compress the airway, leading to vibration and the collapse of throat walls.
  • ENT pathologies: Structural issues like a deviated septum or enlarged tonsils create physical barriers that impede airflow.

Cardiologist Valery Klimov emphasizes that these breathing pauses place significant stress on the heart. Persistent morning fatigue and sudden spikes in blood pressure upon waking are compelling reasons to investigate airway patency.

Treatment Options

Therapeutic approaches vary depending on the underlying cause of the condition:

  • Surgery: This option is effective for anatomical defects, such as a deviated septum, but it comes with potential contraindications.
  • CPAP therapy (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure): Considered the gold standard for severe apnea cases. A CPAP machine delivers pressurized air through a mask, essentially creating an "air splint" that keeps the pharynx open, thereby preventing hypoxia (oxygen deprivation).
  • Weight management: Losing 10-15% of body weight can dramatically reduce the frequency of breathing stoppages or even resolve snoring entirely, provided it's not caused by physical obstructions.

Neurologist Artyom Sinitsyn points out that without adequate sleep and oxygenation, the nervous system cannot recover, leading to cognitive impairments. The use of CPAP devices helps prevent the brain from suffering oxygen starvation.

Risk Factors at a Glance

Factor Impact on Breathing
Excess weight Narrows the pharyngeal passage due to fatty deposits.
Age Reduces the tone of the soft palate muscles.
ENT diseases Create physical obstructions to airflow.
Apnea Causes critical drops in blood oxygen levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does all snoring indicate sleep apnea?

No. There is "uncomplicated snoring" that occurs without breathing pauses. The definitive way to distinguish between the two is through polysomnography.

Which doctor should I consult?

The first point of contact should be a sleep specialist (somnologist). If such a specialist is unavailable, consult an ENT doctor to assess anatomical issues, or a cardiologist if you experience blood pressure fluctuations.

What are the dangers of untreated sleep apnea?

Constant micro-arousals during sleep can lead to chronic fatigue and depression. Furthermore, the cardiovascular system's stress response increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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