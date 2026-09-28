Sleep apnea: Cardiologists identify severe heart risks from nighttime breathing pauses

Snoring, often dismissed as a mere domestic annoyance that disturbs a partner's sleep, can mask a serious condition: obstructive sleep apnea. This sleep disorder is characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing.
The primary danger lies not in the sound of snoring itself, but in the pauses that punctuate it. Diagnosis typically involves polysomnography, an overnight sleep study conducted in a clinic. During this procedure, sensors monitor brain activity, heart function, and blood oxygen levels.
Polysomnography is crucial for distinguishing normal snoring from sleep apnea. If the number of breathing cessations per hour exceeds a certain threshold, the body is forced to work overtime to compensate for oxygen deficits. This places a critical strain on internal organs.
Several risk factors, largely linked to lifestyle and aging, contribute to the development of sleep apnea:
Cardiologist Valery Klimov emphasizes that these breathing pauses place significant stress on the heart. Persistent morning fatigue and sudden spikes in blood pressure upon waking are compelling reasons to investigate airway patency.
Therapeutic approaches vary depending on the underlying cause of the condition:
Neurologist Artyom Sinitsyn points out that without adequate sleep and oxygenation, the nervous system cannot recover, leading to cognitive impairments. The use of CPAP devices helps prevent the brain from suffering oxygen starvation.
Risk Factors at a Glance
|Factor
|Impact on Breathing
|Excess weight
|Narrows the pharyngeal passage due to fatty deposits.
|Age
|Reduces the tone of the soft palate muscles.
|ENT diseases
|Create physical obstructions to airflow.
|Apnea
|Causes critical drops in blood oxygen levels.
No. There is "uncomplicated snoring" that occurs without breathing pauses. The definitive way to distinguish between the two is through polysomnography.
The first point of contact should be a sleep specialist (somnologist). If such a specialist is unavailable, consult an ENT doctor to assess anatomical issues, or a cardiologist if you experience blood pressure fluctuations.
Constant micro-arousals during sleep can lead to chronic fatigue and depression. Furthermore, the cardiovascular system's stress response increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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