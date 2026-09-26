One Sleepless Night Mimics Intoxication and Raises Long-Term Dementia Risk

Inadequate sleep triggers bodily reactions akin to mild intoxication, forcing the brain into an energy-saving mode. This results in diminished concentration, slower information processing, and erratic emotional states. Sleep deprivation's toll extends beyond a single night, impacting cognitive function, hormonal balance, and overall physical health.
Insufficient sleep prevents the brain from effectively clearing metabolic byproducts. Therapist Alexandra Vishnyakova points out that this leads to mental fogginess, memory lapses, and slowed reaction times, which are particularly dangerous when driving.
Psychologist Nadezhda Osipova warns that the brain, in its attempt to compensate for fatigue, overworks itself. This can result in emotional burnout by midday the following day. Psychiatrist-narcologist Anton Rudkovsky adds that prolonged wakefulness disrupts synaptic connections, potentially accelerating the development of cognitive decline and dementia in the long term.
A lack of sleep provokes a surge in cortisol, leading to tachycardia, feelings of tension, and chest discomfort. The balance of the hormones ghrelin and leptin is also disturbed, fueling intense cravings for high-calorie foods and refined carbohydrates.
Therapist Anna Kuznetsova emphasizes that chronic sleep deprivation perpetuates low-grade inflammation throughout the body, thereby increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Somnologist Roman Buzunov advises against forcing sleep. Lying in bed fruitlessly can create a negative association between the bed and anxiety. If falling asleep consistently takes longer than 30 minutes, seeking medical advice is recommended over the uncontrolled use of sleeping pills.
Neurologist Artyom Sinitsyn notes that sleep disturbances, especially during pregnancy, coupled with unusual dietary habits, might indicate iron deficiency and nervous system dysfunction.
Author’s position: Consistent sleep deprivation carries significant risks, ranging from immediate cognitive and emotional impairment to long-term health issues like cardiovascular disease and dementia. It is crucial to prioritize sleep hygiene and seek professional help for persistent sleep disturbances.
|Duration of Sleep Deprivation
|Consequences
|_
|24 hours
|Reduced attention, slowed reactions, microsleep episodes.
|_
|48 hours
|Cognitive impairment, coordination issues, hormonal stress.
|_
|72 hours or more
|Hallucinations, confusion, risk of cardiac pathologies.
|_
Can lost sleep be made up on weekends? While well-being may improve, complete recovery from sleep loss is impossible. Biological rhythms and metabolism require extended periods to normalize.
Why the craving for sweets? The body seeks a rapid energy boost through simple sugars to compensate for the deficit caused by lack of sleep.
Is one night without sleep dangerous for the heart? For a healthy individual, it may cause temporary tachycardia and a blood pressure spike. However, in those with underlying conditions, such stress could trigger a cardiac event.
What is better: two hours of sleep or no sleep at all? Even 90 minutes of sleep, representing one sleep cycle, is preferable to complete deprivation. This allows the brain a minimal reset and helps reduce cortisol levels.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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