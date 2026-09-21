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Gene-Editing Therapy Cuts LDL Cholesterol by 52% After a Single Infusion

Health

A groundbreaking Phase 1 clinical trial has demonstrated the remarkable efficacy of CTX310, a CRISPR-Cas9-based therapy, in significantly reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The study, conducted at the Cleveland Clinic, revealed that a single infusion of the drug led to a 52.5% decrease in LDL cholesterol and a 47.8% reduction in triglycerides one year post-administration.

Blood stream
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Blood stream

Targeting Lipid Metabolism Disorders

The trial enrolled 15 patients suffering from lipid metabolism disorders that proved resistant to standard medical treatments. These participants received doses of CTX310 ranging from 0.1 to 0.8 mg/kg of body weight. To prepare their bodies for the gene-editing procedure, researchers administered corticosteroids and antihistamines.

Mechanism of Action

CTX310 functions by targeting and inactivating the ANGPTL3 gene within the liver. This gene plays a crucial role in regulating blood fat levels. By silencing the ANGPTL3 gene, the therapy effectively lowers the concentrations of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Both of these lipid components are well-established risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Sustained Efficacy and Dosage Impact

The beneficial effects observed after the infusion were not transient. The reductions in blood lipid markers, first noted two months post-infusion, were sustained in all participants throughout the entire one-year observation period. Notably, the most pronounced reductions were recorded among patients who received the highest dosage of CTX310, suggesting a dose-dependent response.

Safety and Long-Term Monitoring

Crucially, no serious side effects directly attributed to the therapy were reported during the initial year of the study. In accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, the trial participants will undergo monitoring for the next 15 years. This extended observation period is essential to thoroughly evaluate the long-term safety profile of this advanced gene-editing treatment.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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