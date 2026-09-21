Daily Stair Climbing Linked to 24 Percent Lower Death Risk in Large UK Study

Climbing stairs-even just once a day-reduces the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. This was confirmed by an analysis of data from nearly 500,000 people.
Researchers found that individuals who climbed at least one flight of stairs daily had a lower risk of death from all causes-24% lower compared to those who avoided stairs. Mortality from heart attacks and strokes dropped even more significantly, by 39%.
To arrive at these figures, scientists analyzed the medical records and questionnaires of 458,000 adults from the UK Biobank. The average follow-up period was 12.5 years. This regular physical activity helped reduce the likelihood of major cardiovascular events, including ischemic heart disease.
Climbing stairs provides a brief but intense burst of activity: large muscle groups engage immediately, and the body's demand for oxygen rises sharply. This conditions the heart and blood vessels, yielding benefits even in the absence of a structured exercise regimen.
The authors of the study, published in the journal *Preventive Medicine*, note that the research was observational. This means a direct cause-and-effect relationship was not proven. Nevertheless, the observed association persisted even after adjusting the data for the participants' age, sex, lifestyle habits, and overall physical fitness.
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