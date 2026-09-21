Daily Stair Climbing Linked to 24 Percent Lower Death Risk in Large UK Study

Climbing stairs-even just once a day-reduces the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. This was confirmed by an analysis of data from nearly 500,000 people.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Дмитрий Грачёв, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Studying the human exposome in the laboratory

Researchers found that individuals who climbed at least one flight of stairs daily had a lower risk of death from all causes-24% lower compared to those who avoided stairs. Mortality from heart attacks and strokes dropped even more significantly, by 39%.

To arrive at these figures, scientists analyzed the medical records and questionnaires of 458,000 adults from the UK Biobank. The average follow-up period was 12.5 years. This regular physical activity helped reduce the likelihood of major cardiovascular events, including ischemic heart disease.

Climbing stairs provides a brief but intense burst of activity: large muscle groups engage immediately, and the body's demand for oxygen rises sharply. This conditions the heart and blood vessels, yielding benefits even in the absence of a structured exercise regimen.

The authors of the study, published in the journal *Preventive Medicine*, note that the research was observational. This means a direct cause-and-effect relationship was not proven. Nevertheless, the observed association persisted even after adjusting the data for the participants' age, sex, lifestyle habits, and overall physical fitness.