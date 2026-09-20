Ear-Clip Vagus Nerve Stimulation Helps 82% Lose 5% Weight in Trial

Recent research suggests that wearable devices are moving toward clinical application, specifically in obesity management and arrhythmia detection. Findings presented by the company HEALBE at a conference in St. Petersburg highlight the potential of neurostimulation and continuous monitoring in medical practice.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены Medical monitor and smart watch on the bed

A key development is the NEEM wearable neurostimulator, an ear-clip device that uses transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation to target appetite and stress centers. In a randomized, placebo-controlled study conducted at the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Russia, 82.1% of participants achieved a weight loss of 5% or more over six months. This method is currently patented.

The monitoring ecosystem also includes the GoBe U bracelet and Scale Plus smart scales. The bracelet uses eight sensors to track heart rate, sleep, hydration, and energy balance. Using bioimpedance analysis, it calculates calorie intake without manual data entry. Testing at the University of California, Davis, and the Red Cross Hospital in Guangzhou reported accuracy rates of up to 89% for calories and 90% for hydration. The Scale Plus scales further provide data on protein, water, muscle, bone, and subcutaneous and visceral fat levels via bioimpedance.

Additionally, Dr. Vladimir Schwartz from the Bakulev National Medical Research Center for Cardiovascular Surgery presented a model for detecting atrial fibrillation. In a study spanning from September 2025 to June 2026, data from two photoplethysmographic sensors on the bracelet (positioned at the brachial and radial arteries) were synchronized with Holter monitoring. Machine learning algorithms were trained to identify arrhythmia episodes from the wrist signal, which may simplify screening for high-risk patients.

While these findings provide an objective data source for metabolism and heart rhythms, the developers noted that the next steps involve larger-scale studies and official certification of these methods for physician use.