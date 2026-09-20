Lazy Eye Develops Silently in Children; Untreated Childhood Cases Cause Permanent Vision Loss

Amblyopia, commonly known as "lazy eye," is dangerous because it develops insidiously. If corrective treatment is not started in childhood, the resulting vision loss can become irreversible.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Мария Сирота is licensed under Все права защищены Eye examination of the patient

The core of the problem is that one eye sees less clearly than the other. The brain stops processing the blurred signal from the weaker eye and suppresses it. Consequently, visual functions cease to develop, and in adulthood, this loss of visual acuity cannot be corrected with standard glasses.

Parents should watch for the following signs:

the child squints or closes one eye;

tilts or turns their head to look at an object;

has difficulty judging distances to objects;

complains of eye strain or headaches;

appears clumsy during games that require good depth perception.

These symptoms are not grounds for self-diagnosis; only an ophthalmologist or optometrist can make an accurate diagnosis.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following schedule for eye exams: the first between 6 months and one year of age, followed by an exam at age 3 and another before starting school (at ages 5-6). If any suspicious signs appear, a doctor should be consulted immediately.

Treatment usually begins by correcting astigmatism, nearsightedness, or farsightedness with contact lenses or glasses. Occlusion therapy-patching the healthy eye to force the brain to use the weaker one-is frequently employed. Surgery may be required in cases involving cataracts or strabismus. Special exercises to improve visual coordination may also be prescribed.

Early detection of amblyopia can prevent blindness in the affected eye. Routine check-ups and parental vigilance are the key tools in this process.