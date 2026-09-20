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Why sleeping on your back can worsen snoring and breathing pauses

Health

For individuals suffering from snoring or sleep-disordered breathing, choosing the right sleeping position can help alleviate symptoms. Sleeping on one's back poses the greatest risk: gravity causes the tongue and soft tissues of the throat to shift backward, obstructing the airways.

Snoring during sleep
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Snoring during sleep

This is particularly dangerous in cases of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), where breathing is partially or completely interrupted, leading to a drop in blood oxygen levels. Sleep specialist Elena Tsareva notes that sleeping on one's side helps keep the airways open and reduces the frequency of apnea episodes.

To prevent rolling onto one's back, one can use:

special orthopedic pillows;
straps attached to the bedding to maintain body position.

This method is not suitable for everyone. People with chronic illnesses or musculoskeletal issues may find it difficult to sleep on their side; in such cases, professional medical guidance is required to determine the appropriate treatment.

Changing sleeping positions merely mitigates the symptoms of apnea rather than curing the condition. It is not a substitute for medical diagnosis, assessment of the disease's severity, or prescribed medications and procedures.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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