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Rare Gene Mutation Raises Lung Cancer Risk 60-Fold in Non-Smokers

Health

Researchers have identified a rare genetic mutation that significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, even in individuals who have never smoked. An analysis of data from 3.3 million people revealed a specific malfunction in a gene responsible for cell division. For smokers, this mutation is associated with approximately a 10-fold increase in disease risk.

Doctor and patient
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Doctor and patient

However, the impact is more pronounced in non-smokers: individuals with the mutation who have never smoked are 60 times more likely to develop lung cancer than those without the genetic variation. The mutation appears to be organ-specific. When researchers analyzed 17 other types of cancer, they found that the genetic flaw did not influence the risk of any malignancy other than those in the lungs.

This finding provides a potential explanation for why up to 20% of lung cancer patients have no history of smoking. The genetic link was first observed in 2005 during the study of a European family with a high prevalence of the disease, and similar cases were subsequently identified in other families.

These results suggest a need to shift diagnostic priorities. While screening currently focuses primarily on long-term smokers, these findings indicate that individuals with this specific hereditary predisposition may also be at high risk regardless of their lifestyle.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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